Google posted a new story on its official "Made by Google" Instagram account on the occasion of International Dance Day, showing off its latest Nest Audio smart speaker. As spotted by the folks over at Android Authority, the Instagram story also reveals an unreleased white Pixel 4a.

Source: Google on Instagram

While the phone looks fairly similar to a Pixel 4a 5G in Clearly White, the orange power button makes it clear that the device is, in fact, a Pixel 4a. Surprisingly, however, the story hasn't been taken down yet.

It is possible that Google may have planned to release the Pixel 4a in both black and white colors at launch, but dropped the idea eventually. As most of you might remember, the phone was originally expected to debut in May. Due to the pandemic, however, Google delayed the launch of the phone to August. While the phone was available only in Just Black at launch, Google introduced a limited edition Barely Blue color two and a half months later.

Since the phone has been on the market for nearly eight months now, it is unlikely that Google will roll out a new white color option. The follow-up to Google's best cheap Android phone is expected to launch later this year and could be offered in at least two color options. But, unlike the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 4a 5G will not be widely available. As confirmed by Google earlier this month, the Pixel 5a 5G will see a limited release in the U.S. and Japan.