Google Pixel 4aSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Google has accidentally revealed an unreleased white Pixel 4a prototype in an Instagram story.
  • It is likely that Google may have originally planned to release the phone in black and white colors at launch.
  • The Pixel 4a is available in just two color options: Just Black and Barely Blue.

Google posted a new story on its official "Made by Google" Instagram account on the occasion of International Dance Day, showing off its latest Nest Audio smart speaker. As spotted by the folks over at Android Authority, the Instagram story also reveals an unreleased white Pixel 4a.

White Pixel 4a Instagram StorySource: Google on Instagram

While the phone looks fairly similar to a Pixel 4a 5G in Clearly White, the orange power button makes it clear that the device is, in fact, a Pixel 4a. Surprisingly, however, the story hasn't been taken down yet.

It is possible that Google may have planned to release the Pixel 4a in both black and white colors at launch, but dropped the idea eventually. As most of you might remember, the phone was originally expected to debut in May. Due to the pandemic, however, Google delayed the launch of the phone to August. While the phone was available only in Just Black at launch, Google introduced a limited edition Barely Blue color two and a half months later.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Since the phone has been on the market for nearly eight months now, it is unlikely that Google will roll out a new white color option. The follow-up to Google's best cheap Android phone is expected to launch later this year and could be offered in at least two color options. But, unlike the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 4a 5G will not be widely available. As confirmed by Google earlier this month, the Pixel 5a 5G will see a limited release in the U.S. and Japan.

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Why the Galaxy Note is obsolete
the writing's on the wall ✍️

Why the Galaxy Note is obsolete

We know there likely won't be a Galaxy Note 21 this year. And when Samsung brings the Note back in 2022, it probably won't look like what we've come to expect.