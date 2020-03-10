What you need to know
- Shenmue is a unique open-world game series set in Japan.
- Shenmue III is the much-anticipated continuation of the series.
- It's third DLC, titled 'Big Merry Cruise,' has been announced.
- It's coming to the Epic Games Store and Playstation 4 on March 17.
Shenmue III continues to get new content through DLC packs, with the third one on its way for release on March 17. 'Big Merry Cruise' isn't going to completely revamp the game or add a load of content, but it will add a new miniature area to explore with new mini-games and activities to occupy your time. One of the biggest appeals of Shenmue III is the vast variety of gameplay you can find, so this DLC should be right up the alley of current players and fans.
A new cruise ship has arrived in the Niaowu harbor; What better way than to enjoy a few relaxing games? Various types of entertainment can be enjoyed aboard the ship, as well as challenge missions which can only be played there! Ryo also has the chance to gain new outfits that can be obtained by clearing mini-quests encountered onboard.
If you're interested, the 'Big Merry Cruise' DLC pack is coming to the Playstation Store and Epic Games Store for £3.29 on March 17, 2020. Are you excited for this DLC? Make sure to let us know in the comments below!
Find Lan Di
Shenmue III
Another chapter to play through
Play as Ryo Hazuki, an 18-year-old Japanese martial artist hellbent on avenging his father's death.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Tests reveal the Pixel 3 and 4 have abnormally slow USB transfer speeds
Android Authority recently ran an experiment testing the USB transfer speeds of several phones. The results revealed that the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 smartphones are significantly slower than phones with similar hardware and even slower than previous Pixel smartphones.
The Pixel 4a promises to make up for the Pixel 4 in new video leak
Google's Pixel 4a has emerged once again, this time in a hands-on video confirming rumored specs like a Snapdragon 730 processor and a RAM boost to 6GB from the 4GB Pixel 3a.
Nearly a billion Android devices could be vulnerable to hacking attacks
If you own an old Android phone that hasn’t received any new security update in a long time, you should seriously consider upgrading to a new phone to protect your data.
The best DualShock 4 controller charging docks
PowerA DualShock 4 Controller Charging Station delivers a stellar product that doesn't take up much room, is easy to use, and will make sure you don't have to spend extra energy making sure your controllers are charging.