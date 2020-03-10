Shenmue III continues to get new content through DLC packs, with the third one on its way for release on March 17. 'Big Merry Cruise' isn't going to completely revamp the game or add a load of content, but it will add a new miniature area to explore with new mini-games and activities to occupy your time. One of the biggest appeals of Shenmue III is the vast variety of gameplay you can find, so this DLC should be right up the alley of current players and fans.