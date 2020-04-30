Star Wars Day this year is set to be a big one. Disney+ is scheduled to begin streaming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that same Monday, May 4 so you can binge-watch the entire series from start to finish. Of course, Disney isn't the only company getting in on the action on the big day. Plenty of Star Wars deals will be popping up at retailers across the internet, though one sale is set to begin tomorrow and kick things off early.

You don't want to miss LEGO's Star Wars Day deals. Beginning May 1 this year, there's an exclusive LEGO Star Wars set that you won't be able to buy anywhere else: the Death Star II Battle building kit. The set comes free with any LEGO Star Wars purchase totaling $75 or more, but only during the event. That means you only have from May 1 through May 4 to make the purchase.

During Star Wars Day, LEGO VIP shoppers will earn 2X VIP points on any LEGO Star Wars sets purchased. VIP points can be used like cash once you've earned enough, and since it's free to become a VIP member, there's really no reason why you shouldn't take advantage of the service.

Even more LEGO Star Wars sets are being made available for sale and for pre-order in celebration of the event. The Ultimate Collector's Series is getting a new entry when the A-wing Starfighter kit releases tomorrow for $199.99. There's also a new buildable helmet series that lets you piece together the helmets of characters such as a Stormtrooper or TIE Fighter; Boba Fett's helmet is already backordered.

While you're checking out the latest Star Wars Day offers at LEGO, you can also place pre-orders for two new LEGO Star Wars sets, The Mandalorian & the Child buildable figures 2-pack and The Razor Crest building kit, which are set for release in August and September respectively.