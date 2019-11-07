Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
Most people think about getting a credit card for making a major purchase - buying appliances, a new television, or going on vacation. We also tend to think about credit card rewards the same way - something to look forward to when we use it to buy something expensive. There are, however, a ton of credit cards that are designed to earn you the most on the small, everyday purchases we all make. Here are some of the best ones we've found that'll earn you the most on everything from dining out, going to the movies, or grabbing groceries.
- Chase Sapphire Preferred®: A travel monster
- Capital One Savor: For the foodies
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Cover the staples
- Chase Freedom® Unlimited: Straight up cash
- Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card: A business beast
Chase Sapphire Preferred®: A travel monster
When it comes to travel cards, it's hard to beat the signup bonus from the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card. Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's equivalent to $750 toward travel when you redeem through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program. After that, this card will earn you 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide. Those rewards get even higher as those who redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards get 25% more value.
Capital One Savor: For the foodies
The Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card is card built for your inner foodie and your nightlife, with an solid cash back bonus to start you off. New cardholders can earn $300 cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. After that, you'll always earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores, and 1% on all other purchases. This is one of the highest cash back rates for those common, smaller purchases all of us make - like going out for dinner and a movie.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Cover the staples
For those looking a card that earns you great rewards on the purchases you have to make week in and week out, like food and gas, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is one of the best out there, and also treats new members to a solid welcome bonus. New cardholders will earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 3 months. After that, you'll earn 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, 1% Cash Back on all other purchases. American Express recently upped the ante on this card by also including 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions and 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more.
Chase Freedom® Unlimited: Straight up cash
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a great card for those who want straightforward cash back with no points or bonus categories to keep track of. It also features a fantastic bonus cash back offer for the first year. Earn a $150 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Aside from that, you'll earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every single purchase you make. There is also a 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers (variable APR of 16.74-25.49% after that). No annual fee.
Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card: A business beast
If you're a small business owner and looking to get in on small rewards game, the Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card from Chase is also sporting an impressive reward for new cardholders. If approved for the card, earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening (equal to $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, which has no blackout dates or travel restrictions). After that, you'll continously earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories and 1 point per $1 on all other purchases each account anniversary year.
With all of the huge bonus offers out there right now, plus all of the great rewards on your tiny buys. you're sure to find one that'll benefit you and what you spend your little money on.
