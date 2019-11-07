Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Most people think about getting a credit card for making a major purchase - buying appliances, a new television, or going on vacation. We also tend to think about credit card rewards the same way - something to look forward to when we use it to buy something expensive. There are, however, a ton of credit cards that are designed to earn you the most on the small, everyday purchases we all make. Here are some of the best ones we've found that'll earn you the most on everything from dining out, going to the movies, or grabbing groceries.

With all of the huge bonus offers out there right now, plus all of the great rewards on your tiny buys. you're sure to find one that'll benefit you and what you spend your little money on.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.