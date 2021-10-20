Whether you've been celebrating Halloween since October 1 or are just now getting into the spooky spirit, streaming platforms make it easy to pull up and watch your favorite Halloween stories. With that in mind, we've rounded up a list of some of the best Halloween flicks streaming across Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and Netflix right now. Here are some of the best Halloween films streaming all month.

Family-friendly Halloween picks When it comes to finding Halloween films appropriate for all ages, Disney+ is the place to go. Here are some of the best Halloween films streaming now on Disney+. Halloweentown (1998)

Released as a Disney Channel Original Movie, Halloweentown tells the story of 13-year-old Marnie Piper, who learns she's a witch and — against her own mother's wishes — follows her Grandma Agatha (Debbie Reynolds) back to her hometown, Halloweentown, where supernatural creatures are able to be their true selves. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, Halloweentown High, and Return to Halloweentown are also streaming. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Set in Salem, Massachusetts, Hocus Pocus reveals what happens when the new kid in town, a jaded California teen named Max, accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who lived in a local haunted shack 300 years ago. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas follows the misadventures of Halloweentown's beloved Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, who grows bored of his annual scare routine of frightening people. On his journey to find something more exciting, Jack accidentally stumbles upon Christmastown.

It's time for Huluween If you're looking for movies that are a bit more gruesome, then Hulu's Huluween section is full of picks sure to make you scream. Here are some of the best Halloween films streaming on Hulu. Child's Play (2019)

A reboot of the 1988 horror classic, Child's Play (2019) finds Mark Hamill providing the voice of the homicidal Chucky doll, who is gifted to a young boy named Andy and immediately starts wreaking havoc on Andy and other children in the neighborhood. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Considered a cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show follows newlyweds Brad and Janet, who find themselves on the front steps of an eerie mansion after experiencing a flat tire. Upon entering the home, the couple meets a strange cast of musical characters led by a transvestite scientist known as Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry). The ensemble cast also includes Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, and Meat Loaf.

Halloween to the Max While HBO Max is one of the newest streaming platforms, it has a ton of content to choose from if you're celebrating spooky season. With that in mind, here are some of the best Halloween films streaming on HBO Max. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride follows a shy groom named Victor (Johnny Depp), who accidentally marries a deceased bride while practicing his wedding vows ahead of his own arranged marriage. Things take an unexpected turn when Victor's new wife takes him to the Land of the Dead. The film also features voice contributions from Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, and Tracey Ullman. The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

Based on John Updike's 1984 titular novel, The Witches of Eastwick stars Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Susan Sarandon as a trio of witches who meet and inadvertently form a coven. However, things get complicated when a mysterious man (Jack Nicholson) comes into town and stirs things up. Mama (2013)

Mama is a supernatural thriller about sisters Victoria and Lily, who are found in the woods five years after their father lost the family fortune and murdered their mother. While the sisters are taken in by relatives and attempt to re-enter society, they're continually haunted by a mysterious figure known only as "Mama."

New Halloween originals Netflix is probably the best platform when it comes to original Halloween content. So whether you're into zombies, witches, ghosts, or killers, Netflix has you covered. With that in mind, here are some of the best Halloween films streaming on Netflix. The Babysitter (2017)

Directed by McG, The Babysitter follows a 12-year-old boy named Cole, who is forced to fight for his life after learning his beloved babysitter Bee (Samara Weaving) leads a bloodthirsty Satanic cult of teenagers. A 2020 sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, is also available to watch. Fear Street Part One: 1994 (2021)