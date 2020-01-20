What you need to know
- Huawei has confirmed the list of devices slated to receive the Android 10-powered EMUI update in global markets.
- The company's flagship Mate 20 and P30 series will be the first to receive the new skin starting this month.
- The list also includes phones from the nova lineup and previous models of the Mate and P series.
Huawei is fulfilling its promise of updating its existing global smartphones to EMUI 10, its newest custom skin built atop Android 10. As expected, the company's latest flagships — the Mate 20 and P30 series — are starting things off and are expected to receive over-the-air updates starting this month.
Alongside its older flagships, the Chinese giant is also promising updates for some of its midrange nova and P Smart series. These, however, will receive the software update in "later months."
The full list of phones is provided below, courtesy of GSMArena:
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Huawei P30
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 X
- Huawei nova 5T
- Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design
- Huawei Mate 20 X 5G
- Huawei P30 Lite
- Huawei nova 4e
- Huawei P20
- Huawei P20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 10
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design
- Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design
- Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Huawei P Smart 2019 (sold in Japan as Huawei nova lite 3)
- Huawei P Smart+ 2019
- Huawei P Smart Pro
- Huawei P Smart Z
- Huawei nova 4
Since these phones were sold before the U.S. ban, you can also rest assured that they will continue to have access to Google Mobile Services.
If you count them all, that's 22 devices, a little shy of the 30 Huawei had promised us back in September. However, that list combined phones sold under both the Huawei brand and the Honor brand so, rest assured, the company is not reneging on its promises. The company's been testing EMUI 10 for Mate 20 Pro users in the Netherlands since October, for example.
Based on those tests, the update should be around 4-5 GB when it's finally available for your phone and will include changes to the user interface, a system-wide dark mode, and more.
