Huawei is fulfilling its promise of updating its existing global smartphones to EMUI 10, its newest custom skin built atop Android 10. As expected, the company's latest flagships — the Mate 20 and P30 series — are starting things off and are expected to receive over-the-air updates starting this month.

Alongside its older flagships, the Chinese giant is also promising updates for some of its midrange nova and P Smart series. These, however, will receive the software update in "later months."

The full list of phones is provided below, courtesy of GSMArena:

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei nova 5T

Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei nova 4e

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design

Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei P Smart 2019 (sold in Japan as Huawei nova lite 3)

Huawei P Smart+ 2019

Huawei P Smart Pro

Huawei P Smart Z

Huawei nova 4

Since these phones were sold before the U.S. ban, you can also rest assured that they will continue to have access to Google Mobile Services.

If you count them all, that's 22 devices, a little shy of the 30 Huawei had promised us back in September. However, that list combined phones sold under both the Huawei brand and the Honor brand so, rest assured, the company is not reneging on its promises. The company's been testing EMUI 10 for Mate 20 Pro users in the Netherlands since October, for example.

Based on those tests, the update should be around 4-5 GB when it's finally available for your phone and will include changes to the user interface, a system-wide dark mode, and more.