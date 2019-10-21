The Pixel 4 is an important phone for the Android landscape. The 90Hz display, dual rear cameras, and wireless charging are all perfectly cool, but the thing that really makes it stand out is Google's all-new face unlock system.

We've seen other Android phones offer face unlock in the past, but the Pixel 4 is the first one that's secure enough to be useful beyond the lock screen — meaning you can use face unlock on the Pixel 4 to authorize purchases and log in to apps — such as mobile banking apps and password managers.

If you pick up your Pixel 4 and realize that face unlock doesn't work with your favorite apps, however, you're not doing anything wrong. Developers need to support Google's BiometricPrompt API in order for it to work, and the adoption of it has been quite slow.

Apps that currently work with the Pixel 4's face unlock

1Password

Dashlane

Keeper

Robinhood

Password Safe

Apps that have confirmed to be working on the Pixel 4's face unlock

LastPass (no set date)

U.S. Bank (no set date)

Waiting game

As you can see, the list of apps that already work with the Pixel 4's face unlock is...disappointing, to say the least.

In order for the Pixel 4's face unlock to work, apps need to support the BiometricPrompt API. Starting November 1, apps released to the Play Store have to support the API if they want to offer biometric authentication of any sort, but apps aren't forced to support it on that date, but simply for their next update after that date. We just have to hope that Google really pushes developers to get their updates out sooner.

For you and everyone else that buys the Pixel 4, that could mean waiting months before your banking app supports face unlock on the Pixel 4. Until then, you'll be stuck entering a password or PIN each time you want to access sensitive apps like that.

We're actively reaching out to companies to see if they have a timeline for supporting the Pixel 4's face unlock, and as we learn more, we'll keep this list up-to-date.