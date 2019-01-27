Not all smart lights are created equal. Thankfully, SmartThings has the ability to work with an extremely wide variety of smart bulbs, leaving you a lot of options. On the flipside, it might be hard to dig deep and find the right light for you. We've done the legwork and found the best smart lights to use with SmartThings.

You can use SmartThings to turn lights on or off at the tap of a button, work them into your daily routines, and integrate with an alarm system — the possibilities are endless. There are plenty of choices when it comes to smart bulbs that work with SmartThings, but our favorite bulbs from Sengled are a mean combination of reliability and price.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.