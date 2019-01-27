Not all smart lights are created equal. Thankfully, SmartThings has the ability to work with an extremely wide variety of smart bulbs, leaving you a lot of options. On the flipside, it might be hard to dig deep and find the right light for you. We've done the legwork and found the best smart lights to use with SmartThings.
Top Pick
Sengled Classic A19
A stellar combination of quality and price, the Sengled Classic A19 bulb not only works amazingly well with SmartThings but will last for years to come.
Fan Favorite
Cree Connected LED Bulb
Ringing in as a close second to our top pick, the Cree bulb costs a bit more but will save you on energy and last for up to 22 years. Yes, 22 years.
Name Brand
Sylvania Dimmable A19
Sylvania has been a household name for years and they're still going strong in the connected home. This standard A19 bulb runs from white to daylight (2700K to 6500K) and is dimmable across the board.
Premium Pick
LIFX Mini White A19 Bulb
While it's a bit pricier than our other choices, the LIFX bulb has an output of 800 lumens, giving you the equivalent of a traditional 60w bulb with just 9w of energy use.
Smarter Bulb
Philips Hue White A19
Philips Hue is perhaps the most well-known brand for smart lights, and yes, does work with SmartThings. If you're already a Hue user you won't have to worry about everything playing well with SmartThings.
You can use SmartThings to turn lights on or off at the tap of a button, work them into your daily routines, and integrate with an alarm system — the possibilities are endless. There are plenty of choices when it comes to smart bulbs that work with SmartThings, but our favorite bulbs from Sengled are a mean combination of reliability and price.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.