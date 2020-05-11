The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most expensive phone in the Galaxy S20 series lineup, boasting a 108MP primary camera and a few other upgrades over the standard and Plus models. Despite its steep pricing, some reports have suggested that it is actually more popular than the other two Galaxy S20 models in several markets. According to a new rumor (via Android Authority), however, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series will not have an "Ultra" model.

Ross Young, CEO and founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has claimed in a new tweet that there will be no Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Instead, Samsung will only launch two models: a standard Galaxy Note 20 and a "Plus" model with a bigger screen. If the information is accurate, the most expensive Galaxy Note 20 Plus variant may possibly be more affordable than the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

No Note 20 Ultra. Note 20 and 20+ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 11, 2020

While there is still no word on the tech specs of the two Galaxy Note 20 models, Young had suggested last week that the standard Galaxy Note 20 may not feature a 120Hz display. Since all three Galaxy S20 models offer a 120Hz refresh rate option, it would certainly be disappointing to see the option restricted to the more expensive Galaxy Note 20 Plus.

In a separate tweet, Young claims the Note 20 Plus will have a 6.87-inch display with 3096 x 1444 resolution and a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. A key highlight of the upcoming flagship will apparently be "lower power implementation" of 120Hz, which should help extend battery life when the display is set to the highest refresh rate.

Note 20+ will grow from 6.8" to 6.87", resolution will increase to 3096 x 1444 resulting in a 497 PPI, 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It will also have 120Hz refresh with LTPO, lowest power implementation of 120Hz due to variable refresh. #GalaxyNote20+ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 11, 2020

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series at an online Galaxy Unpacked event in August. The Note 20 series phones are tipped to be powered by an Exynos 992 chipset in select markets, rumored to be built on a 6nm process.