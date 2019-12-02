What you need to know
- Theme Park is a new module for the Good Lock app.
- It allows you to make custom themes for your Samsung smartphone.
- The software automatically detects the palette of your current wallpaper and uses that as a base to come up with a new, customizable theme.
Samsung's always been the king of customization in the Android world, and it's adding to that pedigree with the release of a new module for its Good Lock app. Seemingly not satisfied with just one pun, the company decided to name the new module Theme Park. As you'd expect, the add-on allows you to theme your One UI-powered phone.
While Theme Park features several bells and whistles, it's set up is actually quite simple. Open it, and you're met with a single 'design new theme' button. Click on it, and Samsung's wizardry will automatically catch the most prominent colors in your current wallpaper and use these to come up with a palette for your phone's new theme.
Best Cyber Monday 2019 Deals
Amazon's latest Cyber Monday deal slashes Echo Dot pricing by 15% over Black Friday deal
This premium 2-in-1 Chromebook is a downright steal during Cyber Monday
Finish off your shopping list with these great deals
12 Black Friday deals that survived until Cyber Monday
You're then given a bunch of options for what you'd like the main color of the theme to be, in case you're not satisfied with what the app chose for you. In addition, you can also customize the styling of the theme, as well as the icon and tray colors. Most important of all, Theme Park shows you previews of what different system apps and UI elements will look like as you tinker with each setting, ensuring that you know exactly what the end result will look like. You can then save your creation and, presto, the new theme will be applied to your phone.
You can find Theme Park — and the Good Lock app that it is part of — in the Galaxy Apps marketplace. Good Lock also comes with a number of other modules that make personalizing your Samsung smartphone or setting up automated tasks on it a breeze — our users on the AC forums certainly love it. Unfortunately, it's only available in a few countries at the moment.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Australia is the first to use smartphone-detecting traffic cameras
Australia is the first country to use mobile phone-detecting cameras along its roads. The government hopes it can cut road fatalities by 30% by 2021 in North South Wales by using the cameras.
T-Mobile rolls out America’s first nationwide 5G network
T-Mobile's 5G network is now live in more than 5,000 town and cities across the U.S.
Wireless Stadia Controller support for phones and PCs will arrive in 2020
You will have to wait until 2020 to be able to wirelessly connect your Pixel phone, notebook, or desktop to the Stadia Controller.
Expand the Note 10+ storage with one of these microSD cards
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Note 10+ which includes a microSD card slot, despite a base storage option of 256GB. We have compiled a list of the best microSD cards for your new Galaxy Note 10+.