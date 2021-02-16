With electronic waste quickly becoming a growing environmental and economic concern, many consumers have started looking for alternatives to help them jump off the constant hamster wheel of phone upgrades. Some are holding onto their devices longer, while others are looking for signals from manufacturers like Apple and Samsung that they are taking these environmental issues seriously. One relatively new company, Teracube, has made environmental responsibility one of its core principles, and it just announced that its second sustainable smartphone, the Teracube 2e, is now available for purchase by customers in the U.S. and Canada.

The Teracube 2e is an affordable mid-range Android device with a Mediatek Helio A25 Octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It sports a 6.1-inch HD IPS display, along with a 4,000 mAh battery that should easily see you through a full day. What's most interesting about the phone isn't in the specs, though (aside from the battery). You see, the phone is made from 25% recycled plastic, and the back is removable with a replaceable battery (remember those) and expandable storage (remember that?). The phone comes with a biodegradable case and arguably the best warranty and repair policy in the business. Teracube's White Glove/VIP service gives you a four-year premium care warranty to repair issues like cracked screens for just $59 fixed-rate fee, and even includes free two-way shipping.