For the 2021 NFL Wildcard weekend, we have several great games, but one of the most surprising could be the Bucs vs Washington. We say that because Washington and its defense is playing at a high level and could give Tom Brady a run for his money. Here's how to watch the game live from anywhere.
Honestly, the Buccaneers are probably the last team the Washington Football team wanted to face. They barely made wildcard weekend, have an iffy (7-9) record, but have won 5 of its last 7 games. Basically, they're really hot right now, confident, and aren't afraid to play anyone. Ever since they beat the previously undefeated Steelers, they've looked like a completely different team. Still, no one wants to face Tom Brady in the playoffs, no one.
On the flip side, we have Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. They have an (11-5) record, are an 8-point favorite, and have also won 5 of the last 7 games. Basically, these two teams have played at a similar level in the second half of the year, which makes this matchup far more exciting than the records suggest. Hopefully they don't miss the loss of Mike Evans.
We have the veteran Tom Brady trying to prove he can win outside of New England, going up against the rookie leader Chase Young and the rejuvenated Alex Smith. It's an exciting story no matter which side wins, so enjoy the game with our help below.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team: Where and when?
Get ready for a cold yet sunny night game in Maryland, when the Bucs travel to FedEx field to play Washington at home. Kickoff is Saturday at 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT on NBC. Those in the UK will have to stay up late for this one.
How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team online from outside your country
Those in Australia, Canada, the US, or the UK will get more information about each region soon. First, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Bucs through a different setup than usual, we can help.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make things easy. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's in another state or country, so you can watch whatever game you want.
VPNs are super easy to use, plus have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices in 2021, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 choice thanks to the ease of use, security, and streaming speed. Use one on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you are, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Washington vs Bucs game this weekend.
How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington online in the U.S.
This game airs on NBC so most people should be able to watch it. Those with a qualifying cable package can log into any NBC Sports app on various set-top boxes to catch all the plays, or just use cable. US fans can also try Yahoo Sports and NFL mobile apps.
NBC is also available on FuboTV, our favorite over-the-top streaming service for those that canceled cable. We love FuboTV because they provide all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to nearly all NFL games during the 2020-2021 NFL season. So if you're trying to see who's in or out for the playoffs, you'll want to sign up today.
How to stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington live in the UK
If you're a Tom Brady fan living outside the US, you still have viewing options. Those in the UK can enjoy up to six NFL games live each week thanks to the Sky Sports NFL Channel, not to mention NFL Redzone, which any fan will love. That said, they're showing every single playoff game, which is great.
Additionally, watch Saturday's night game with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every game of the 2020/21 season including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone, which shows every scoring play each Sunday. Even this late in the season, you'll get to see the entire year play out. As an added bonus, they have previous seasons and all Super Bowls available on-demand so you can relive the Patriot's last Super Bowl win.
As a reminder, if you're not home in the UK but don't want to miss the action, you can log into a UK or US IP address with a VPN to stream the game with ease.
How to stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington live in Canada
Canadians have access to most NFL games thanks to a sweet streaming deal DAZN has with the National Football League. DAZN offers exclusive live coverage of the entire regular season. Unfortunately, DAZN doesn't offer the playoffs so you might need to use a VPN and figure something else out.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you both NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, which is quite the deal, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network, including Premier League and Champions League Soccer. Another option is to subscribe to TSN for the entire postseason.
How to stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington live in Australia
Mates down in Australia have a couple of options as well, with the main one being ESPN. That said, ESPN only shows select games each week so check your local listing. Quickly access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or you can use Foxtel, as they have ESPN in several TV packages.
If you want to watch other sports, Kayo will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL, so you can try it first before you buy.
We're excited to see who comes out on top of this game, as it'll be a big deal for who eventually faces the Saints or Packers later in the playoffs.
