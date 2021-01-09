For the 2021 NFL Wildcard weekend, we have several great games, but one of the most surprising could be the Bucs vs Washington. We say that because Washington and its defense is playing at a high level and could give Tom Brady a run for his money. Here's how to watch the game live from anywhere.

Honestly, the Buccaneers are probably the last team the Washington Football team wanted to face. They barely made wildcard weekend, have an iffy (7-9) record, but have won 5 of its last 7 games. Basically, they're really hot right now, confident, and aren't afraid to play anyone. Ever since they beat the previously undefeated Steelers, they've looked like a completely different team. Still, no one wants to face Tom Brady in the playoffs, no one.

On the flip side, we have Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. They have an (11-5) record, are an 8-point favorite, and have also won 5 of the last 7 games. Basically, these two teams have played at a similar level in the second half of the year, which makes this matchup far more exciting than the records suggest. Hopefully they don't miss the loss of Mike Evans.

We have the veteran Tom Brady trying to prove he can win outside of New England, going up against the rookie leader Chase Young and the rejuvenated Alex Smith. It's an exciting story no matter which side wins, so enjoy the game with our help below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team: Where and when?

Get ready for a cold yet sunny night game in Maryland, when the Bucs travel to FedEx field to play Washington at home. Kickoff is Saturday at 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT on NBC. Those in the UK will have to stay up late for this one.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team online from outside your country

Those in Australia, Canada, the US, or the UK will get more information about each region soon. First, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Bucs through a different setup than usual, we can help.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make things easy. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's in another state or country, so you can watch whatever game you want.

VPNs are super easy to use, plus have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices in 2021, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 choice thanks to the ease of use, security, and streaming speed. Use one on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.