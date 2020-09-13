The GTRacing Music Gaming Chair with Bluetooth speakers and footrest has dropped to $169.99 as part of Newegg's Shell Shocker deals of the day. You can also find it going for around $170.99 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. This chair normally sells for around $190 or more. It hasn't dropped this low at either retailer since last year's Black Friday sales. There are other GTRacing gaming chairs out there going for lesser prices, but those chairs lack the features of this one.
Sit down be happy
GTRacing Music Gaming Chair with Bluetooth speakers and footrest
Has a thick padded back, seat, and retractable footrest for when you just want to chill. Includes built-in Bluetooth speakers that can play music for up to six hours. Reclines, rocks, and swivels. Has removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion.
$169.99
$190.00 $20 off
More than just a gaming chair, this chair from GTRacing is designed for you to relax in even when you just want to sit aorund and do nothing. It has two built-in Bluetooth speakers that provide surround sound and let you listen to music. You can connect it to your smartphone or tablet or other Bluetooth device and stream all your favorite tunes or watch a movie or play a game.
In addition to the speakers, it also has a retractable footrest. If you're sitting at your computer playing games and trying to carry your team, you can just put the footrest away. But when you're relaxing and listening to music, pop it out and put your feet up. Relax a little.
The chair also has a strong metal frame and a thick padded back for comfort. The frame helps promote better posture and a comfortable seated position, and you'll stay more comfortable in the chair for a longer time when sitting the right way. The headrest pillow and lumbar support pillow are both removable and adjustable based on your needs.
The chair can recline between 90 and 170 degrees, which also means you can rock back and forth a bit if you want. It can also swivel 360 degrees to make getting up or sitting down easy enough without having to actually move the chair. The pads are made with PU leather upholstery, and the seat cushion uses high-density foam. It's durable, stable, and comfortable. There's a weight capacity of 300 pounds
