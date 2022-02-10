Are you a fan of Wear OS? Do you like luxury smartwatches? Then the new TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 might be the smartwatch for you, that is if you're willing to dish out the dough for one.

The new smartwatch is built using premium materials, including titanium and steel cases depending on the model and size, ceramic bezels, and sapphire crystal screens. It comes in 42mm and 45mm case sizes with a selection of sleet, leather, and rubber straps.

The style has changed to reflect a sportier look while retaining the elegant design that would definitely put many of the best Wear OS watches to shame. TAG Heuer touts a thinner chassis, at least on the 42mm model, whereas the 45mm model has a 30% larger battery, which should help with tracking workouts throughout the day.