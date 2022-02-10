What you need to know
- TAG Heuer launches its latest luxury Wear OS smartwatch.
- The Connected Calibre E4 is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and will be updated to Wear OS 3.
- The smartwatch starts at $1800 and ships in early March.
Are you a fan of Wear OS? Do you like luxury smartwatches? Then the new TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 might be the smartwatch for you, that is if you're willing to dish out the dough for one.
The new smartwatch is built using premium materials, including titanium and steel cases depending on the model and size, ceramic bezels, and sapphire crystal screens. It comes in 42mm and 45mm case sizes with a selection of sleet, leather, and rubber straps.
The style has changed to reflect a sportier look while retaining the elegant design that would definitely put many of the best Wear OS watches to shame. TAG Heuer touts a thinner chassis, at least on the 42mm model, whereas the 45mm model has a 30% larger battery, which should help with tracking workouts throughout the day.
TAG Heuer has its own software and companion app to enable fitness tracking, including golfing, swimming, and even guided workouts on the watch display. The Connected Calibre E4 has built-in GPS and an altimeter to measure your altitude for outdoorsy types.
Powering everything is the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+, the same chipset found in Fossil Group's smartwatches like the new Skagen Falster Gen 6. This should provide snappy performance, and the watch will be ready for Wear OS 3 when it launches later this year, which is a relief given the financial investment.
As for the price, TAG Heuer is asking for a staggering $1800 for its cheapest model, and it goes up from there. It's not too surprising given the brand, but it's bound to give even the most die-hard Wear OS fans sticker shock.
Luxury Wear OS
TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4
Style at a price
TAG Heuer's latest luxury smartwatch features an elegant design paired with the fastest Snapdragon Wear chipset and a host of fitness tracking features to keep you stylish no matter what you're doing. And it'll be updated to Wear OS 3 later this year to get even more out of your investment.
