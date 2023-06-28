Wow! Early Prime Day deal slashes 50% off the Fire HD 10 tablet

If you're on the hunt for a new Android tablet, we've just uncovered a truly unmissable Prime Day deal, almost two weeks before the sale officially goes live. Head to Amazon now and you can snag the Fire HD 10 (2021) tablet for just $74.99, a 50% drop from its usual retail price.

This is the device that we selected as the "best tablet for students" in our roundup of the best Android tablets, and although it's a few years old at this point, the Fire HD 10 nevertheless continues to be a great pick if you value performance, versatility, and bang for the buck. The tablet boasts a 10.1-inch Full HD display with 1080p resolution, alongside an 8-core 2.0 GHZ processor and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. This particular discount is only available for the 32GB version of the tablet, but that can go a long way for most casual users. If you decide you do need more storage capacity, you can add up to 1TB using a microSD card.

You'll also get hands-free Alexa support and 3GB of RAM, alongside Bluetooth and a standard headphone jack.

Of course, as we note in our Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) review, the tablet doesn't come without a few issues. You can only download apps from the Amazon app store, for instance (no Google Play store here), and we're a little concerned that the tablet doesn't have a waterproof rating. Still, Amazon Fire tablets have always been a great choice if you're dealing with a budget of under $200, and the current price of just $74.99 makes the Fire HD 10 (2021) an absolute steal.