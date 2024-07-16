Who needs the Galaxy Tab S10 when you can get the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for this cheap?

Samsung's most recent Galaxy Unpacked came and went with no sign or mention of the company's next flagship tablet. And while the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a beast in its own right, it might still be a bit too expensive for your taste. Luckily, Best Buy has a deal on the Tab S8 Ultra that is too good to pass up.

If you don't think you need a 14.6-inch tablet, I'd recommend at least giving this one a go, especially when it's $450 off. The level of versatility offered is simply unmatched, as it can be used as a tablet, laptop replacement, and even an extra monitor for your computer.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099.99 $649.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might be a bit older, but you'd have a tough time actually noticing. Samsung includes the S Pen in the box, making this 14.6-inch behemoth great for productivity, gaming, and so much more.

While it might seem outdated given that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was released in April 2022, you won't notice any slowdowns. We can thank the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And unlike many of the most recent Samsung phones, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a microSD card slot capable of providing an extra 1TB of storage.

✅Recommended if: You want a powerful tablet that's capable of replacing your laptop, and is even better for watching movies or playing games.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't need a tablet with a screen that's larger than many laptops. Or, you're worried that Samsung might not bring all of its fancy new AI features to the Tab S8 Ultra.

With the money saved, you can go ahead and grab yourself a keyboard, folio case, or microSD card, and will still have some cash left over. At least when compared to buying the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which is actually also on sale for Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale.

Even with the Galaxy Tab S10 rumored to arrive later this year, I'd still recommend jumping on this deal for the Tab S8 Ultra. And if you're enticed by whatever Samsung introduces with the newer model, you can always use the Tab S8 Ultra as a trade-in.