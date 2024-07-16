This Prime Day deal finally makes the Kindle Scribe worth buying

Back when Amazon launched the Kindle Scribe, I had mixed feelings. While the e-reader slash E Ink tablet is a good product for reading and writing, the launch price was too high. Thanks to this Prime Day deal though, the Kindle Scribe is finally worth buying. Amazon knocked a neat 31% off the price tag, bringing the Kindle Scribe down to a lowly $234.99. That saves you a whole $100 and some change to spare!

The Kindle Scribe is a large, eye-friendly 10.3-inch tablet that runs Amazon's proprietary Kindle software based on Android. You can read books and comics, listen to audiobooks, take notes, sketch, and even annotate documents on the Scribe. It's undeniably the best Kindle for academics and the only one to come with a stylus.

Android Central Prime Day Deal Hubs:

Phones | Wearables | Tablets | Android TVs | FAQs

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $339.99 now $234.99 at Amazon There's nothing like a Kindle when it comes to reading, so one that comes with a stylus for handwriting input is twice as awesome as a regular one. Amazon priced the Kindle Scribe out of contention, but this deal brings it back to the top of the best e-readers and E Ink tablets that money can buy.

✅Recommended if: you want stylus support, weeks upon weeks of battery life, and a large B&W e-paper display.

❌Skip this deal if: you want access to Android apps on the Play Store and prefer color e-paper devices.

Just like any great E Ink tablet, the Amazon Kindle Scribe has a gorgeous e-paper display that looks just like real books and consumes very little power. The display is what makes a Kindle so stunning, because Amazon's e-paper screens are extremely crisp and lovely to look at. The 10.2-inch display is just the right size, neither too big nor too small. You can choose from 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB storage options.

On top of that, the Kindle Scribe lasts for weeks on a single charge and comes with a USB Type-C port. You can choose to get the Basic Pen or the Premium Pen with your Kindle Scribe, but keep in mind that the latter drives up the tablet's price. Unlike some of the other recently released Kindle models, the Amazon Kindle Scribe does not have water resistance.

If you're looking for an E Ink tablet with unrestricted access to the Google Play Store and maybe a color e-paper display, try Onyx Boox instead.