The OnePlus Pad 2 just launched but it might be the best Prime Day tablet deal

Earlier today, the OnePlus Pad 2 was officially unveiled in Milan. While it might look similar to the original OnePlus Pad, there are a bunch of under-the-hood upgrades that impress. On top of it all, the company's pre-order promotion might just be the best Prime Day tablet deal.

OnePlus Pad 2: Save $50 instantly and get a free Folio Case The original OnePlus Pad was solid but lacked the power needed to compete with Samsung. However, the OnePlus Pad 2 changes the game as it's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while featuring a beautiful 12.1-inch LCD display and is surprisingly cheaper than expected.

Right off the bat, OnePlus is knocking $50 off the price of the Pad 2, and including a free Folio case, saving you another $40. You can save another 10% if you download and sign into the OnePlus Store app. Then, if you have an old device you want to trade in, OnePlus is offering a $50 bonus to the trade-in value. This even works for older devices that you just need to recycle and have no actual value.

Whew.

Oh, did I mention that you can save even more when bundling the OnePlus Pad 2 with the Smart Keyboard or Stylo 2? OnePlus is offering up to 50% off of accessories, bringing the former down to $74.99 and the latter down to $49.99. This discount also applies to other accessories like the OnePlus Watch 2R or Nord Buds 3 Pro.

✅Recommended if: You're looking for the most powerful Android tablet on the market, and are looking for a unique multi-tasking experience. All without spending more than $500.

❌Skip this deal if: You're holding out for Samsung's next lineup of flagship tablets. Or, you need a tablet with LTE connectivity.

Depending on what kind of device you're trying to trade in, you could end up getting everything for free. Even the best Samsung deals don't come close to that, let alone for a brand-new tablet that is the only one powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.