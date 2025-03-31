As Amazon's Big Spring Sale winds to a close, one of our favorite tablets is still $270 OFF
The powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 comes with an 11-inch screen and an S Pen.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is nearly over, but some phone and tablet deals remain, including a discount on one of our favorite Android tablets. Even as the sale wraps up, Amazon has slashed 29% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, marking a $270 discount on a top pick for Galaxy fans.
Originally unveiled in 2023, the Galaxy Tab S9 has remained a top pick due to its inclusion of the first-party Samsung S Pen stylus, a long-lasting battery, and a good-looking 11-inch AMOLED display. This particular deal is for the 256GB configuration, and the base S9 features a smaller screen than those of the S9 Plus and Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): $919.99 $649.00 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
For the final hours of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, buyers can save $270 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, which has remained one of our favorite Samsung tablets since its release. This Tab S9 comes with 256GB of storage, a vivid 11-inch screen, and the well-liked Samsung S Pen for low-latency drawing or other activities.
✅Recommended if: you want a reasonably-priced tablet that includes a stylus; you have other Galaxy devices and like them; you're looking for a tablet with Galaxy AI features.
❌Skip this deal if: you want a tablet with a cheaper price point than this and would consider the S9 FE, despite an LCD screen; you prefer an even larger tablet than 11 inches; having good cameras is a major priority to you.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 has remained one of our top picks in the best Android tablet overall and the best entry-level flagship categories, sporting an 11-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an included S Pen, and more.
It also comes with some of the latest Galaxy AI features available, and the tablet's speedy performance is supported by the 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It's also fairly lightweight, has an 8,400mAh battery, and is available in either Graphite or Beige.
Overall, we'd say it's a pretty great pick for casual users or really anyone who wants a stylus to come with their tablet, and especially at $270 off the normal purchase price.
