Samsung's next top-tier Android tablet could look a lot like its predecessor

What you need to know

Renders of Samsung's upcoming top-tier tablet have been leaked for the first time.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra's design appears to be heavily influenced by its predecessor, except for a few minor changes on the back panel.

The dual cameras and the LED flash appear to have their own separate rings instead of being housed within a magnetic wireless glass strip.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has surfaced in a bunch of renders, which give us our first glimpse of the next-generation flagship Android tablet.

Prolific leaker @OnLeaks, in collaboration with MySmartPrice (opens in new tab), has posted a bunch of supposed 3D CAD renders of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. And it appears that the next top-tier Android tablet from Samsung won't have a major departure from its predecessor design-wise.

Good Morning #FutureSquad!Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyTabS9Ultra (360° video + crispy sharp 5K renders)On behalf of @mysmartprice 👉🏻 https://t.co/Xi2v2Ebf1Y pic.twitter.com/CdsFY1D8MXMay 17, 2023 See more

If you liked the look of the Tab S8 Ultra, you'll be happy to see the same large screen in the Tab S9 Ultra renders, with the display notch apparently making a comeback as well.

The only element of the design that distinguishes the upcoming model from the previous one is the slightly raised camera lenses on the back. Each shooter has its own separate ring, like the one found on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Additionally, the camera module is no longer housed within the magnetic wireless strip that holds the S Pen, unlike with the Tab S8 Ultra.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / MySmartPrice) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / MySmartPrice)

Taken together, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra could only be an iteration over the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra rather than a drastic redesign. MySmartPrice claims that the next-gen tablet will measure 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5mm, which is similar to the Tab S8 Ultra's dimensions.

However, it is common for manufacturers to introduce incremental upgrades with each new iteration of their products. As for the improvements expected for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, we might see an upgraded processor and the addition of water resistance capabilities.

The most significant changes are likely to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, which debuted with the Galaxy S23 series, and the inclusion of an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

As usual, you'd be wise to take these rumors with a pinch of salt until Samsung makes the tablet official. There's talk that the South Korean tech giant plans to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series alongside a foldable tablet in the first half of 2023.