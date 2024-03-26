Samsung brings a refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with minor changes

What you need to know

Samsung announces the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) model globally.

While it looks much like the predecessor model, it packs a new chipset underneath.

The chipset is believed to be the same Exynos 1280 that powered the Galaxy A53 5G.

Putting an end to multiple leaks and rumors, Samsung finally introduced the third interaction of its Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

In an announcement post, Samsung shared the details of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) model, which comes as the successor to the model released in 2022 with the same moniker. Samsung says that the new tablet is “a stylish offering designed for both work and play. “

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

On the design front, the new tablet doesn’t have significant changes compared to the predecessor model. It still packs in the same 10.4-inch screen on the front with 2000 x 1200 resolution, and the device, on the whole, measures 7mm in thickness.

The tablet comes in Wi-Fi and LTE models, weighing around 465 grams and 467 grams, respectively. The color options include Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint, the new color that the company is offering for the first time.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is powered by an octa-core CPU with clock speeds at 2.4GHz. While Samsung doesn’t mention the chipset in the announcement, it is believed that the Exynos 1280 powered Samsung phones like the Galaxy A53 5G. The storage options include 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage with additional microSD support for up to 1TB.

Keeping the lights on the tablet is a massive 7040mAh battery capacity, which promises at least 14 hours of non-stop video playback.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Samsung is emphasizing the S-Pen support on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), as it claims to lift the productivity aspect with the help of Samsung Notes on the large screen tablet as users would be able to take notes even without unlocking the device, which is familiar on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and other preceding Ultra models that come with built S-Pen.

While the tablet doesn’t feature a built-in S-Pen, it comes bundled and sticks to the device, and no separate charging is necessary. Samsung notes that users can take advantage of the large screen for efficient multitasking.

Other notable highlights of the device include dual speakers powered by AKG, Dolby Atmos, Android 14, a single 8MP primary rear camera, and a 5MP selfie shooter.

While Samsung is assigning the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) model as a mid-range Android tablet for young professionals, students, and families alike, its pricing and availability in the regions have yet to be determined.

Users have to bear in mind that the storage options alongside the color options may change based on their regions when the tablet becomes widely available, which could begin on March 28, 2024.