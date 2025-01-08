Nice! The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is STILL 32% off, weeks after Christmas

The holiday season has come and gone, and while many of the year's discounts are done, you can still find a few excellent tablet deals lurking around. For one, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is still 32% off weeks after Christmas, offering buyers $70 off the normal purchase price.

This particular deal for the larger 11-inch version of Samsung's entry-level tablet comes with 64GB of storage in either Graphite or Silver. It also includes a microSD port for expandable storage, an 8MP back camera and a 2MP front camera, along with a minimal Galaxy design aesthetic. After all, there's a reason we selected the A9 Plus as the best cheap Android tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB: $219.99 $149.99 at Best Buy Multiple retailers are still offering 32% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, even after the holiday season has come and gone. This marks a $70 discount on the affordable tablet, offering an even better price on something that's great for casual users, kids, or households simply looking to connect an additional cheap device to their Galaxy ecosystem. Price comparison: Amazon - $149.00 | Walmart - $149.00

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a good deal on an already-affordable tablet; you like tablets with larger screens than those of under 10 or 11 inches; you're a casual tablet user or you don't mind going with something entry-level.

❌Skip this deal if: you can afford a high-powered tablet like the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus; you're looking for a Samsung tablet that also comes with the company's first-party S Pen stylus; you'd prefer a tablet that's even larger than 11 inches.

Samsung quietly introduced the Galaxy Tab A9 series in late 2023 and early 2024, in an effort to capture some of the low-priced tablet market. The A9 Plus includes an upgraded chipset with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, along with an 11-inch LCD display sporting a 1920 x 1200 resolution. The featured discount is for the tablet's 64GB configuration, though it's available in both the Graphite and Silver color options.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus comes with 4GB of RAM, dual speakers, a headphone port, and a USB-C charging port. Plus, it offers two basic cameras: an 8MP camera on the back and a 2MP camera for selfies.

While it's nothing particularly special in terms of performance when compared to Samsung's higher-end Galaxy Tab options, it's a great pick for those who like a fairly large display but aren't looking to spend much more than $200. With this deal, buyers stand to save $70 on the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, bringing the price down to just $150.