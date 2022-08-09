LG gave up on Android phones but still has tablet ambitions with the new Ultra Tab

What you need to know

LG has launched a new Android tablet in South Korea.

The tablet runs Android 12, sports a 10.35-inch display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 680.

The tablet has pen support and is available with either 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage.

LG may be down and out when it comes to Android smartphones, but the company is dipping its toes back in the tablet space with the new Ultra Tab.

The LG Ultra Tab sports a 10.35-inch ISP WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) display. As opposed to the company's previous tablets like the LG G Pad 5 10.1, this is meant to be oriented in landscape mode, with the 5MP front-facing camera housed on the wider bezel. On the back is an 8MP camera.

Specs aren't really anything to run home about. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680, a 4G LTE chip launched late last year (so at least it's not outdated). It's paired with a measly 4G of RAM and either 64 or 128GB of expandable storage.

The tablet runs Android 12 (no word on Android 12L), has quad-stereo speakers, and Wacom pen support with an optional LG stylus pen. LG also offers an optional folio case with a keyboard for added productivity. Powering everything is a 7,040mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3 and Power Delivery charging.

(Image credit: LG)

While it's the first LG tablet in a few years, it's hardly anything to get too excited about. The tablet features specs that would more likely compete with some of the best cheap Android tablets than anything akin to a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.

It kind of reminds me of the Nokia N1 tablet that randomly launched while the company was drifting between the loss of Windows Phone and its entry into Android.

Still, it's good to see a little effort from LG, even if the tablet seems unlikely to launch outside of its home country. Meanwhile, some of us — in a likely minority — wish LG would launch new smartphones, but alas, I guess I'll just have to hold onto my LG Wing while it's still guaranteed support.