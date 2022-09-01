Lenovo's Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) is the first affordable 120Hz tablet

What you need to know

Lenovo has announced its all-new Tab P11 (2nd Gen) and Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) tablets.

Both tablets feature displays with up to 120Hz refresh rates, with pricing set at $249 or $399, respectively.

The Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) will launch sometime in September, while the Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is set to arrive in early 2023.

There's a lot of excitement in the tablet and foldable world right now, as we are starting to see Android 12L coming to more devices. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 line has already been spotted receiving its 12L update, and now Lenovo is jumping on the train with a couple of new tablets in its Tab P11 lineup.

Not to be confused with their predecessors, Lenovo is launching the Tab P11 (2nd Gen) and Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen). The former features an 11.5-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) LCD display complete with a 120Hz refresh rate and is capable of reaching up to 400 nits of brightness.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Powering Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is the MediaTek Helio G99 paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It also sports quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, along with dual microphones, making for a great tablet if you need to jump into a few meetings throughout the day.

Despite the fact that the P11 (2nd Gen) won't arrive until early 2023, this is the first tablet to be announced with Android 12L onboard. Considering that Lenovo's Tab P12 Pro was one of the only tablets available for the Android 12L developer preview and Android 13 Beta Program, it makes perfect sense to see at least one of Lenovo's latest tablets equipped with the tablet-centric operating system.

As for the P11 Pro (2nd Gen), you won't have to wait much longer as Lenovo states the 11.2-inch tablet will be available sometime in September. And while you might be hard-pressed to tell the difference between the P11 and P11 Pro at a glance, the real differences come with the power under the hood.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Lenovo is sticking with a MediaTek chipset for the P11 Pro (2nd Gen) but is opting for the Kompanio 1300T paired with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM. Unfortunately, you won't be able to use any microSD cards with this tablet, but you'll have your choice of either 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage.

When it comes to the display, Lenovo has a few extra tricks up its sleeve, as the P11 Pro (2nd Gen) is equipped with a 2.5K (2560 x 1536) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The OLED panel is also capable of reaching up to 600 nits of peak brightness, along with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. And with the TÜV Rheinland certification, you shouldn't experience as much eyestrain even when you're using this tablet for hours.

Speaking of which, the Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) features an 8,000mAh battery, which should easily get you through a couple of days. Unless, of course, you're spending too much time enjoying some of the best Android games, courtesy of the gorgeous display.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Both of these tablets will be compatible with the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 stylus, but neither will include one in the box. Lenovo also made the decision to offer a keyboard pack for the P11 (2nd Gen), but it's an additional purchase you'll have to make. This contrasts with the P11 Pro (2nd Gen), which includes a full-size keyboard with a built-in trackpad in the box.

In a bit of a head-scratching move, the P11 Pro (2nd Gen) ships with Android 12, not 12L, out of the box. However, Lenovo states that both of these tablets will receive two major OS updates (up to Android 14) and will receive three years of security updates.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Both of these also include various software features to improve your experience such as Lenovo Freestyle, which makes it easy to use your Tab as a monitor for your Windows PC. Plus, Lenovo is including subscriptions to one of the best note-taking apps in MyScript Nebo, and MyScript Calculator 2 with each of these tablets.

It's immediately apparent that there's a lot of "give and take" when it comes to these new tablets. And that continues when it comes to pricing, as the P11 (2nd Gen) starts at $249.99, but won't be available until January 2023. Meanwhile, the P11 Pro (2nd Gen) comes in at $399.99 and will be available sometime in September 2022.