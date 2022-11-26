A rugged Samsung tablet for THIS cheap? It's a Black Friday miracle!

Ever dreamed of buying a Samsung tablet with an S Pen for less than $500? With this Black Friday offer, you can score some amazing savings on these excellent rugged tablets from Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 comes with an S Pen, and both the rugged tablet itself as well as the accompanying stylus boast an IP68 waterproof rating. On top of that, both devices have the military standard MIL-STD-810H certification as well.

So, this beastly machine is built to take a beating in diverse conditions. The internal gear isn't anything to laugh at either. You can choose between a Wi-Fi or LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab Active 3. It's powered by the Exynos 9810 processor, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. You get all the benefits that the best Samsung tablets enjoy: Samsung DeX, secure biometrics, timely updates, and more.

The Tab Active 3 packs plenty of power, lasting for as long as 11 hours thanks to the 5,050mAh replaceable battery. You can also take advantage of a cool mode called "No Battery Mode" which lets you power the tablet off of a power source directly instead of running off the battery. This is done via a USB-C cable or POGO connector.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 Enterprise Edition (Wi-Fi): $489.99 $342.99 at Amazon The rugged Galaxy Tab Active 3 was designed for harsh conditions, so you should have no trouble using it anywhere. Even the S Pen is robust and ready for rough use. Enjoy a whopping 30% off of this tablet with this deal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 Enterprise Edition (LTE): $589.99 $412.99 at Amazon The LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab Active 3 has all the same great features as the Wi-Fi model, with the added benefit of having a SIM slot. This one's 30% off the usual price as well.

There is so much to love about the affordable Galaxy Tab Active 3. However, it does have one caveat — it comes with Android 10 installed. You can update it to Android 12, but that's the end of the line for platform upgrades. For something more modern, you need to stretch your budget a wee bit.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro runs Android 12 out of the box and it too comes in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants. You can choose between 6GB/128GB or 4GB/64GB memory configurations. The Tab Active 4 Pro also sports the same level of ruggedness as the Tab Active 3.

If you need insane battery life, on the other hand, the Galaxy Tab Active Pro promises up to 15 hours of uptime on the go. All models are on sale for 30% off as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro (Wi-Fi): $709.99 $512.75 at Amazon This 10.1-inch heavy-duty tablet runs Android 12 out of the box. It comes with robust drop protection, an enduring battery, and a rugged S Pen to boot.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro (LTE): $759.00 $549.99 at Amazon If you want to insert a SIM in your rugged Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, this LTE model is the way to go. It supports 5G, has two memory variants, and supports expandable memory via microSD.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro (Wi-Fi): $599.99 $419.99 at Amazon Samsung promises up to 15 hours of battery backup from the Galaxy Tab Active Pro. This is the Wi-Fi variant and it features military-grade durability, a rugged S Pen, and the Snapdragon 670 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro (LTE): $679.99 $475.99 at Amazon Like the specs on the Galaxy Tab Active Pro? Well, why not take things up a notch and get the LTE version instead? This makes it even more versatile when you're using it in the field. The software is a little old, but the tablet has heart and runs smooth.

If you're not totally sold on these offers from Samsung, go check out our list of the best Black Friday tablet deals to see what else is available. We've seen quite a few excellent tabs go on sale recently, so there's probably a great deal just waiting.