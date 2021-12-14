Shop Holiday deals at: Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Dell | Samsung

T-Mobile's new TVision Hub has Google TV, 4K streaming, and is just $50

Samuel Contreras

T Mobile Tvision Google Tv HubSource: T-Mobile

What you need to know

  • T-Mobile will start selling a new TVision Hub based on Android 11 with Google TV.
  • This TVision Hub is powered by a quad-core chipset with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage.
  • Ports include Ethernet, USB-C for accessories, micro USB for power, and integrated HDMI output with 4K support.
  • TVision Hub is free for new T-Mobile Home Internet customers or $50 for everyone else.

As reported by The T-Mo Report, T-Mobile has a new TVision Hub streaming device running Google TV. It has a simplified remote and compact Chromecast-like design with a built-in HDMI port. While the available details are light, 9to5Google found a tweet by chipmaker SEI Robotics shedding a bit more light on the internal hardware of the device.

The Hub is powered by an Amlogic S905Y4 chipset, and its software is based on Android 11. This chip includes AV1 decoding with a quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A35 CPU and an ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. Android Central discovered via the device's support page that it comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of flash storage.

The device also features an Ethernet port, USB-C support for supported accessories, and a micro-USB port for power. Wi-Fi support is limited to 2x2 Wi-Fi 5 a 2.4 and 5GHz. Still, this should enable a maximum speed of just under 867Mbps, which is plenty for seamless 4K streaming.

T-Mobile TVision HubT-Mobile TVision HubSource: T-Mobile

Google Assistant is included via a dedicated button on the remote control. The remote also has TV controls, including shortcut keys to T-Mobile's TV service, Netflix, and YouTube. Netflix is included with many of T-Mobile's wireless plans making it the perfect choice for a shortcut button.

Outright, the device costs $50, which is right in line with what the best streaming devices cost, including Chromecast with Google TV. If you sign up for T-Mobile Home Internet service, you can get the TVision Hub for free.

Not only that, but since T-Mobile discontinued its TVision service, it's now offering YouTube TV at a discount for eligible customers.

T-Mobile TVision HubSource: T-Mobile

At the time of writing, the purchase link is not live, but you can still check out the details on the T-Mobile TVision home page.

