T-Mobile's new TVision Hub has Google TV, 4K streaming, and is just $50

As reported by The T-Mo Report, T-Mobile has a new TVision Hub streaming device running Google TV. It has a simplified remote and compact Chromecast-like design with a built-in HDMI port. While the available details are light, 9to5Google found a tweet by chipmaker SEI Robotics shedding a bit more light on the internal hardware of the device.

A first in the US: SEI Robotics is thrilled to announce, in collaboration with @Google and @TMobile, the new TVision HUB, powered by #GoogleTV!



Equipped with the latest #Amlogic S905Y4 (AV1 decoding), #AndroidTV 11 & even comes with an Ethernet port.https://t.co/2iGpsGfL05 pic.twitter.com/GOE48ReBiR — SEI Robotics (@SEIRobotics) December 14, 2021

The Hub is powered by an Amlogic S905Y4 chipset, and its software is based on Android 11. This chip includes AV1 decoding with a quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A35 CPU and an ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. Android Central discovered via the device's support page that it comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of flash storage.

The device also features an Ethernet port, USB-C support for supported accessories, and a micro-USB port for power. Wi-Fi support is limited to 2x2 Wi-Fi 5 a 2.4 and 5GHz. Still, this should enable a maximum speed of just under 867Mbps, which is plenty for seamless 4K streaming.