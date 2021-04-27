T-Mobile 5G network on the OnePlus 7T ProSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

  • T-Mobile is retiring Wi-Fi calling for select devices.
  • The devices affected are still using Wi-Fi Calling 1.0 from 2015.
  • Starting May 31st, devices using Wi-Fi Calling 1.0 will no longer be able to use the feature.

As technology progresses at the speed of light, that means carriers and phone makers can only do so much to continue supporting older devices. We've seen a renewed commitment by the likes of Samsung and Google to support phones for at least three years, which is a far cry from the days of only seeing one major software update and few security updates.

Today, T-Mobile announced a few casualties as the Uncarrier moves away from Wi-Fi Calling 1.0, which launched in 2015. Owners of select devices began receiving text messages from T-Mobile stating that as of May 31st, Wi-Fi calling would no longer be supported. This move comes as no surprise as all of the latest and best T-Mobile phones use newer versions of Wi-Fi Calling, so T-Mobile is deprecating the old version.

The list of affected devices is not very long, as it currently stands at 13 devices and includes the likes of the Nexus 6, Galaxy S III LTE, and even the Microsoft Lumia 640.

  • Alcatel One Touch Pop Astro
  • Alcatel Fierce 2
  • LG Optimus L70
  • LG Optimus L90
  • Microsoft Lumia 640
  • Google Nexus 6
  • Samsung Galaxy Avant
  • Samsung Galaxy Exhibit
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 4
  • Samsung Galaxy S III LTE
  • Samsung Galaxy S4
  • Samsung Galaxy S5
  • ZTE Obsidian

T-Mobile was quick to note that these devices would continue to function and are still compatible with the network. However, Wi-Fi Calling will no longer be available starting on May 31st. Instead, T-Mobile suggests that it's time to take advantage of some of the carrier's current deals to upgrade to one of the latest and best Android phones.

