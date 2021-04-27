What you need to know
- T-Mobile is retiring Wi-Fi calling for select devices.
- The devices affected are still using Wi-Fi Calling 1.0 from 2015.
- Starting May 31st, devices using Wi-Fi Calling 1.0 will no longer be able to use the feature.
As technology progresses at the speed of light, that means carriers and phone makers can only do so much to continue supporting older devices. We've seen a renewed commitment by the likes of Samsung and Google to support phones for at least three years, which is a far cry from the days of only seeing one major software update and few security updates.
Today, T-Mobile announced a few casualties as the Uncarrier moves away from Wi-Fi Calling 1.0, which launched in 2015. Owners of select devices began receiving text messages from T-Mobile stating that as of May 31st, Wi-Fi calling would no longer be supported. This move comes as no surprise as all of the latest and best T-Mobile phones use newer versions of Wi-Fi Calling, so T-Mobile is deprecating the old version.
The list of affected devices is not very long, as it currently stands at 13 devices and includes the likes of the Nexus 6, Galaxy S III LTE, and even the Microsoft Lumia 640.
- Alcatel One Touch Pop Astro
- Alcatel Fierce 2
- LG Optimus L70
- LG Optimus L90
- Microsoft Lumia 640
- Google Nexus 6
- Samsung Galaxy Avant
- Samsung Galaxy Exhibit
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4
- Samsung Galaxy S III LTE
- Samsung Galaxy S4
- Samsung Galaxy S5
- ZTE Obsidian
T-Mobile was quick to note that these devices would continue to function and are still compatible with the network. However, Wi-Fi Calling will no longer be available starting on May 31st. Instead, T-Mobile suggests that it's time to take advantage of some of the carrier's current deals to upgrade to one of the latest and best Android phones.
T-Mobile's best
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Get the latest and greatest Samsung Galaxy from T-Mobile.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is easily the best phone now available through T-Mobile. You'll enjoy a massive and vibrant display, along with the best camera hardware on the market and specs that outperform anything else offered by T-Mobile.
Amazon launches several new Fire HD 10 tablets for the whole family
Amazon has launched a suite of new Fire HD Tablets for adults and kids of all ages, including its most powerful 10-inch tablet yet.
The new SideQuest mobile app lets you sideload to Quest without a PC
Sick of having to boot up your PC and plug in a bunch of cables just to sideload new apps or updates to your Oculus Quest or Quest 2? SideQuest's new app eliminates those steps, letting you finally sideload to Quest without a PC or wires.
The Moto G Power is one of the best Android phones for $200
Every year, Motorola releases a new Moto G phone as a way for people to get a solid Android handset without spending too much cash. 2020 saw the launch of the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power, and as far as I'm concerned, the Power is the way to go this year.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best phone at T-Mobile
T-Mobile has a lot of phones on offer, so you might be wondering about the best Android phones the carrier offers. We've got you covered with the best options you can buy right now.