OnePlus rolled out the first OxygenOS update for its latest OnePlus 8 series phones last month, adding Live Caption support and several optimizations. Nearly a month later, the T-Mobile variant of the OnePlus 8 is receiving its first OxygenOS update.

Unlike the first update for the unlocked OnePlus 8 variants, the one for the T-Mobile variant doesn't bring too many changes to the software. As per the official changelog, the update adds 5G support for bands n2 and n66 and Google's Live Caption feature. The Live Caption feature generates captions for all media playing on your phone, including videos, podcasts, and audio messages. Additionally, the update bumps the Android security patch and introduces a few minor improvements as well as bug fixes.

Here's the full changelog:

5G support for bands 2 and 66

Google live caption

General improvements and fixes

As noted by the folks at XDA Developers, the T-Mobile software tracker page hasn't been updated yet, so it could take a few days for the wider rolling to begin. To check for the update manually, open the Settings app on your OnePlus 8 and head over to System Updates.

The T-Mobile OnePlus 8 variant, unlike the unlocked variants, comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It is also the only OnePlus 8 variant sold in the U.S. that is offered in Interstellar Glow.