What you need to know
- The T-Mobile OnePlus 8 variant is now receiving its very first OxygenOS update.
- The new OxygenOS 10.5.8.IN55CB update brings Google's live caption feature and support for additional 5G bands.
- It also includes a few general improvements and bug fixes.
OnePlus rolled out the first OxygenOS update for its latest OnePlus 8 series phones last month, adding Live Caption support and several optimizations. Nearly a month later, the T-Mobile variant of the OnePlus 8 is receiving its first OxygenOS update.
Unlike the first update for the unlocked OnePlus 8 variants, the one for the T-Mobile variant doesn't bring too many changes to the software. As per the official changelog, the update adds 5G support for bands n2 and n66 and Google's Live Caption feature. The Live Caption feature generates captions for all media playing on your phone, including videos, podcasts, and audio messages. Additionally, the update bumps the Android security patch and introduces a few minor improvements as well as bug fixes.
Here's the full changelog:
- 5G support for bands 2 and 66
- Google live caption
- General improvements and fixes
As noted by the folks at XDA Developers, the T-Mobile software tracker page hasn't been updated yet, so it could take a few days for the wider rolling to begin. To check for the update manually, open the Settings app on your OnePlus 8 and head over to System Updates.
The T-Mobile OnePlus 8 variant, unlike the unlocked variants, comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It is also the only OnePlus 8 variant sold in the U.S. that is offered in Interstellar Glow.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung software update report card: The biggest company gets a B-
Samsung is actually good at updates now, as long as you have the right phone and live in the right place.
Do you think the Galaxy S20 Ultra lived up to the hype?
The Galaxy S20 Ultra is one of the most technically-impressive phones on the market, but has it lived up to the hype Samsung created for it? Here's what our AC forum members think.
Android app permissions: What they are and how to use them
App permissions are one of the most important privacy features on your Android phone. Here's everything you need to know about permissions and how to properly use them!
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have some of the best smartphone colors out there
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are both available in some truly gorgeous colors. Which one should you buy? Let's take a closer look.