What you need to know
- T-Mobile has launched three new REVVL phones, including a $400 5G phone.
- The REVVL 5G costs $400 or $16.67 a month over 24 months, but you can get it for just $200 when you switch to T-Mobile or add a line.
- Its key tech specs include a Snapdragon 765 chipset, triple rear cameras with a 48MP main sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery.
T-Mobile today unveiled three new REVVL smartphones: REVVL 4, REVVL 4+, and REVVL 5G. With a $400 price tag, the REVVL 5G is the most affordable 5G smartphone to have been launched in the U.S. so far. Customers who switch or add a line will be able to pick up a REVVL 5G for just $200 after 24 monthly bill credits.
Despite its relatively low pricing, however, the REVVL 5G isn't too shabby in terms of specs. It features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and a triple-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor. The 5G phone also offers a 16MP selfie camera and a 4,500mAh battery. Samsung's Galaxy A51 5G, which offers similar specs, was launched at $500 in the U.S. Currently, however, the phone is available for as low as $325 through most carriers, including T-Mobile.
T-Mobile REVVL 4 is a budget phone that comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display, MediaTek MT6761V/CA quad-core chipset, 2GB of RAM, 32GB storage, 3,500mAh battery, and a single 13MP rear camera. You can get the phone for $120 or $5 a month on a 24-month installment plan. The REVVL 4+ offers a bigger 6.52-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, 16MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery for $192 or $8 a month. All three new REVVL phones run Android 10 out of the box.
You will be able to buy the new REVVL phones starting September 4 online or at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile stores across the U.S.
T-Mobile REVVL 5G
T-Mobile's new REVVL 5G is not just affordable but also packed with features. It has a Snapdragon 765 chipset, triple rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor, 4,500mAh battery, and a 16MP selfie camera.
