What you need to know
- In response to the coronavirus, T-Mobile says it's offering free unlimited data to all customers on a plan with data.
- Users will also receive 20GB more of mobile hotspot/tethering privileges.
- The offer runs for the next two months, ending on May 13, 2020.
T-Mobile is the latest in a line of tech companies taking their social corporate responsibilities in the wake of the coronavirus seriously. Having already expanded its network capacity to allow for faster speeds, the company is also helping ease the toll all that remote work is taking on your data caps by removing them entirely.
One of our team received the following message earlier, though T-Mobile's blog suggests it's been making these upgrades for almost a week now:
To keep you connected, T-Mobile is upgrading you to unlimited data for free until 5/13/2020. See our complete COVID-19 response plan here t-mo.co/uncap.
In addition to free unlimited data, data used for tethering and mobile hotspots is also getting a bump, as T-Mobile promises to provide 20GB more to its users. Similarly, data allowances for the company's EmpowerED program will be boosted, ensuring every student has at least 20GB of data per month.
Lifeline customers, meanwhile, only get up to 5GB more data per month for the next 60 days.
T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can also make international calls to landline (and, in some cases, even mobile) numbers in the countries worst affected by the virus. To see the list of eligible countries, click here.
