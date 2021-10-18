Ookla released its Q3 U.S. Market Report on October 18, 2021, detailing the fastest and most consistent providers based on data from its popular Speedtest app. With results in the United States, Ooklas data shows consistent improvements in download speeds from mobile providers and download and upload improvements for fixed providers.

In the mobile report, T-Mobile is the fastest provider overall with a very strong 62.35Mbps median download speed. AT&T takes second place with a 47.42Mbps result with Verizon trailing behind with 39.91Mbps. Latency was about the same for each carrier with 33ms measured for T-Mobile and Verizon with 34ms for AT&T. T-Mobile also had the greatest consistency score with 84.4% of its results over 5Mbps download and 1Mbps upload. AT&T was second with 79.8% and Verizon came in third with 78.2%. Consistency results were slightly lower for each carrier compared to Q2.

Isolating the 5G results, T-Mobile's lead becomes even more decisive. T-Mobile's median download speed on 5G was 135.17Mbps compared to Verizon and AT&T at 78.94Mbps and 72.46Mbps. While AT&T and Verizon's results in Q2 were nearly identical, T-Mobile improved from 99.84Mbps. Consistency on 5G (25Mbps or higher download and 3Mbps upload) for all carriers was about the same with Verizon leading the pack with 78.8%. T-Mobile and AT&T are close behind with 78.4% and 73.8%.

It's worth remembering that T-Mobile has a huge lead in 5G coverage with Ookla's report showing 64.4% availability. AT&T came in second with 44.8% and Verizon was in third with just 34.3% availability. These results are for 5G-capable devices only but not all carriers include 5G connectivity with every plan.

The phone with the fastest median download speed is the iPhone 13 Pro Max taking over the top spot from the Galaxy S21 Ultra, one of the best Android phones you can buy. The only Android phone to break the top five for this report is the impressive Galaxy Z Fold3 5G with its Snapdragon 888 chipset. Overall, the latency was very similar between the different models.

This progress has also been a great illustration of the benefits of 5G. T-Mobile's dominance in the mobile category likely has a lot to do with the continued expansion of its mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G network which is much faster than the low-band coverage spectrum used by T-Mobile and the other carriers ahead of C-band deployment in late 2021 and 2022.