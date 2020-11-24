What you need to know
- T-Mobile is offering a two-month free trial of Google Play Pass.
- After the trial, users can choose to keep the service for $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year.
- The offer is available for a limited time in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.
T-Mobile Tuesdays always comes through with some good offers for customers, but one offer this week is quite enticing for Android users in particular. Magenta is offering a 2-month free trial of Google Play Pass, which T-Mobile users can redeem now.
Play Pass is Google's app subscription service which launched last year, because who doesn't have a subscription service these days? It gives users free access to more than 500 of some of the best premium apps, sans ads and other in-app purchases. Normally, Google offers only offers a 1-month trial, but T-Mobile users can try it out free for an additional month.
If you're a T-Mobile customer (not including former Sprint subscribers) and don't yet have T-Mobile Tuesdays, you can download it from the Play Store and sign up for weekly deals and prizes. Weekly deals include discounts on gas, hotels, and car rentals, but additional promotions and deals are added every week. As for this week, those deals include a free Whopper from Burger King, discounts on Reebok and Mr. Fields' cookies, and users can even enter to win a chance to win $5,000 in cash from T-Mobile!
To get in on the Google Play Pass free trial, enter the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and click on the banner. Once you save and redeem the offer, you'll be automatically redirected to the Play Pass splash page where a small T-Mobile Tuesdays banner should appear if you're eligible.
Keep in mind, you have to have a valid form of payment attached to your Google Play account, because once the trial ends customers can cancel or continue the subscription for $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a year. Customers have until December 1 to redeem, but have to at least save the offer by 4:59am ET on Wednesday, November 25th, so grab it quickly while you can.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
