T-Mobile Tuesdays always comes through with some good offers for customers, but one offer this week is quite enticing for Android users in particular. Magenta is offering a 2-month free trial of Google Play Pass, which T-Mobile users can redeem now.

Play Pass is Google's app subscription service which launched last year, because who doesn't have a subscription service these days? It gives users free access to more than 500 of some of the best premium apps, sans ads and other in-app purchases. Normally, Google offers only offers a 1-month trial, but T-Mobile users can try it out free for an additional month.

If you're a T-Mobile customer (not including former Sprint subscribers) and don't yet have T-Mobile Tuesdays, you can download it from the Play Store and sign up for weekly deals and prizes. Weekly deals include discounts on gas, hotels, and car rentals, but additional promotions and deals are added every week. As for this week, those deals include a free Whopper from Burger King, discounts on Reebok and Mr. Fields' cookies, and users can even enter to win a chance to win $5,000 in cash from T-Mobile!