What you need to know
- T-Mobile Connect is the carrier's most affordable wireless plan at just $15/month.
- You'll get unlimited talk, text, and 2GB of high-speed data access that gets bigger each year.
- 5G access is also included with T-Mobile Connect.
On November 7, T-Mobile hosted a livestream for its Un-Carrier 1.0 event — the first Un-Carrier announcement we've seen since the FCC approved the company's merger with Sprint. A few big headlines came out of the event, including a new wireless plan called "T-Mobile Connect."
T-Mobile Connect costs $15/month and is targeted at lower-income families that want wireless access for the lowest price possible. You'll get unlimited talk and text, along with 2GB of high-speed data per month. If you want to do more streaming or browsing, you can spend $25/month for 5GB of high-speed data.
Furthermore, if you have a 5G-capable device and live in an area where T-Mobile's 5G network is active, you'll also be able to connect to the carrier's 5G network on T-Mobile Connect at no additional cost.
Per T-Mobile's press release:
T-Mobile Connect is another part of the New T-Mobile's previous pricing commitment, which includes providing consumers access to the same or better rate plans at the same or better prices for three years. And this unprecedented low-cost plan will further spark competition and drive prices down across the industry, for everyone!
What's particularly interesting about T-Mobile Connect is its Annual Data Upgrade feature. Every year, your high-speed data allotment goes up by 500MB. So, if you sign up for the $15/month plan, your first year will include 2GB per month, your second year offers 2.5GB, the third year goes up to 3GB, etc.
T-Mobile says that Annual Data Upgrade works for "the next five years", indicating that the max data you can get with the $15/month plan is 4GB once you reach year five.
T-Mobile’s 5G network is launching on December 6 for 200 million people
The “new T-Mobile” is launching its 5G network on December 6, and when it does, 200 million people will have access to the network from Day One.
Samsung Galaxy S11e leak hints at significantly improved battery life
A new leak suggests the Galaxy S11e will be equipped with a much bigger battery than the Galaxy S10e.
Do you still root and mod your Android phones?
Rooting and modding Android phones used to be incredibly popular, but in recent years, the urge to do this seems to have died down. Do you still like to tinker with your devices?
The Galaxy S10+ is the best T-Mobile phone for most people
Wondering about the best phones T-Mobile offers? We've got you covered.