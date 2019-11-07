T-Mobile logoSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • T-Mobile Connect is the carrier's most affordable wireless plan at just $15/month.
  • You'll get unlimited talk, text, and 2GB of high-speed data access that gets bigger each year.
  • 5G access is also included with T-Mobile Connect.

On November 7, T-Mobile hosted a livestream for its Un-Carrier 1.0 event — the first Un-Carrier announcement we've seen since the FCC approved the company's merger with Sprint. A few big headlines came out of the event, including a new wireless plan called "T-Mobile Connect."

T-Mobile Connect costs $15/month and is targeted at lower-income families that want wireless access for the lowest price possible. You'll get unlimited talk and text, along with 2GB of high-speed data per month. If you want to do more streaming or browsing, you can spend $25/month for 5GB of high-speed data.

Furthermore, if you have a 5G-capable device and live in an area where T-Mobile's 5G network is active, you'll also be able to connect to the carrier's 5G network on T-Mobile Connect at no additional cost.

Per T-Mobile's press release:

T-Mobile Connect is another part of the New T-Mobile's previous pricing commitment, which includes providing consumers access to the same or better rate plans at the same or better prices for three years. And this unprecedented low-cost plan will further spark competition and drive prices down across the industry, for everyone!

What's particularly interesting about T-Mobile Connect is its Annual Data Upgrade feature. Every year, your high-speed data allotment goes up by 500MB. So, if you sign up for the $15/month plan, your first year will include 2GB per month, your second year offers 2.5GB, the third year goes up to 3GB, etc.

T-Mobile says that Annual Data Upgrade works for "the next five years", indicating that the max data you can get with the $15/month plan is 4GB once you reach year five.