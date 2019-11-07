On November 7, T-Mobile hosted a livestream for its Un-Carrier 1.0 event — the first Un-Carrier announcement we've seen since the FCC approved the company's merger with Sprint. A few big headlines came out of the event, including a new wireless plan called "T-Mobile Connect."

T-Mobile Connect costs $15/month and is targeted at lower-income families that want wireless access for the lowest price possible. You'll get unlimited talk and text, along with 2GB of high-speed data per month. If you want to do more streaming or browsing, you can spend $25/month for 5GB of high-speed data.

Furthermore, if you have a 5G-capable device and live in an area where T-Mobile's 5G network is active, you'll also be able to connect to the carrier's 5G network on T-Mobile Connect at no additional cost.

Per T-Mobile's press release: