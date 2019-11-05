What you need to know
- T-Mobile CEO John Legere has teased an Un-Carrier announcement for November 7.
- The announcement will be the first one since the T-Mobile merger with Sprint was approved by the FCC.
- It is uncertain what we might learn from the New T-Mobile Un-carrier 1.0 event, but most likely it will cover the carrier's 5G plans.
T-Mobile CEO John Legere loves a good tease, and he's at it again tweeting out a cryptic save the date for November 7. That's the date Legere has chosen to make the next and very first Un-Carrier announcement since the T-Mobile merger with Sprint was approved by the FCC.
Remember, remember the SEVENTH of November... #NewTMobile pic.twitter.com/q9RYpGyHNg— John Legere (@JohnLegere) November 5, 2019
Despite making several Un-Carrier moves in the past, Legere is referring to this one as "the New T-Mobile Un-Carrier 1.0." I guess that makes sense when you consider this is the first move from the "New T-Mobile" which will now include Sprint.
As for what we can expect from this next Un-Carrier move, it's hard to say. In the past, T-Mobile's Un-Carrier initiatives have included programs such as Netflix On Us, Binge On, T-Mobile Tuesdays, and more.
Certainly, this one will include some information regarding Sprint. Whether that will be new plans, new pricing, or a transition of Sprint customers to New T-Mobile is anyone's guess.
Most likely, we can look forward to learning more about New T-Mobile's plans for 5G and possibly more about T-Mobile's broadband internet service. After all, the main focus of the New T-Mobile website is "5G for all."
Back in October, Legere had this to say about New T-Mobile during the Q3 2019 earnings call.
We've spent the better part of the last seven years changing wireless for good, and with the network capabilities of the new T-Mobile, we're going to take Un-carrier to an entirely new level. So, I think it's time we start sharing some of what we mean by next level.
Hopefully, the November 7 Un-Carrier announcement includes a lot more info than this tease and includes plans on offering more coverage for a lower price. At least, that's what T-Mobile has been promising since it first put into motion its plans to merge with Sprint.
