T-Mobile CEO John Legere loves a good tease, and he's at it again tweeting out a cryptic save the date for November 7. That's the date Legere has chosen to make the next and very first Un-Carrier announcement since the T-Mobile merger with Sprint was approved by the FCC.

Despite making several Un-Carrier moves in the past, Legere is referring to this one as "the New T-Mobile Un-Carrier 1.0." I guess that makes sense when you consider this is the first move from the "New T-Mobile" which will now include Sprint.

As for what we can expect from this next Un-Carrier move, it's hard to say. In the past, T-Mobile's Un-Carrier initiatives have included programs such as Netflix On Us, Binge On, T-Mobile Tuesdays, and more.

Certainly, this one will include some information regarding Sprint. Whether that will be new plans, new pricing, or a transition of Sprint customers to New T-Mobile is anyone's guess.

Most likely, we can look forward to learning more about New T-Mobile's plans for 5G and possibly more about T-Mobile's broadband internet service. After all, the main focus of the New T-Mobile website is "5G for all."

Back in October, Legere had this to say about New T-Mobile during the Q3 2019 earnings call.