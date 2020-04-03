What you need to know
- Amazon and SXSW will be hosting the 10-day SXSW Film Festival online.
- The event is scheduled to take place sometime near the end of April, with a solid date to be announced at a later time.
- This event will be free for anyone in the U.S. with an Amazon account and does not require a paid Amazon Prime membership.
When the March SXSW Film Festival was canceled earlier this month, event-goers and filmmakers were, understandably, crushed. The annual event gives fledgling filmmakers an important platform to present their films for the opportunity to get a wider distribution, including awards and accolades. Big names like Jon Favreau, Joss Whedon, Sarah Green, and Amy Schumer tend to show up, so it's a big deal to get your film out there for these folks to see. Imagine filmmakers surprise, then, when Amazon announced that it would be hosting the 2020 SXSW Film Festival online for free all to see?
Originally slated to take place between March 13-22, 2020, Amazon is aiming for a late-April date to begin airing as many of the films in the lineup as possible. This isn't an automated process though, as filmmakers who were already scheduled in the lineup will need to opt in to take part in this new online film festival. Just as it would be if it were hosted in a physical space, Amazon is going to be airing the entire festival for a 10-day period on its Prime Video platform. The big difference here is that you won't need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to be able to watch it, as it will be available free to all audiences around the country. You'll just need a standard Amazon account to log in and watch.
This is a huge opportunity for filmmakers at the festival, who usually only have their films viewed by people who are physically there. That opens up the audience and the potential for success for each of these filmmakers and provides a great opportunity for viewers to experience some incredibly interesting content that might otherwise not see a commercial release. After all, it's not often that any film festival releases the films shown for public consumption, and here Amazon and SXSW will be airing all of them for everyone to see.
SXSW isn't the only festival or gathering that's been canceled, by any means, but it's one that's seeing a restructuring into an all-digital medium for this year. Whether or not offering digital tickets will become the norm is anyone's guess, but it likely depends on how popular these offerings are and whether or not this proves to be a lucrative opportunity for all involved. Either way, it's great to see people coming together, even when they can't physically get together.
Amazon Music Unlimited is free for three months with limited-time deal
A few good Kindle books can help you get through these tough times
One of my favorite pastimes in good times or bad is to curl up on the sofa with a good book, preferably on my Amazon Kindle. Here are some of the stories that have been distracting me over the past few weeks of lockdown and social isolation.
Top 6 things Google needs to add to Chrome OS to compete with Windows
Chrome OS has gotten pretty good in recent years — especially for tablets and touchscreens — but there’s always room to improve. Here’s my wishlist for my favorite lightweight laptop ecosystem.
Amazon Echo Frames review: Alexa comes for your eyes and ears
When I reviewed the Amazon Echo Buds in late 2019, I commented that they were a solid first attempt to help get Alexa out of the house and make her more useful on the go. The Echo Frames, which were announced at the same time as the Echo Buds, are the latest of Alexa's steps into the wider world. I'll tell you what I thought of them after my first few days with them.
Listen to these playlists from Amazon Music while you work from home
These expertly created playlists from Amazon Music will help you power through any mood and all the feels of working from home during forced isolation. There are over 20 that Amazon is featuring in the app right now, but here are my 12 favorites.