As part of my Switching to Android journey, I'm documenting the differences between the two operating systems, exploring the Android features that you might take for granted, but that iOS users may find a compelling reason to switch sides. My first couple of days with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 underwhelmed me. I successfully transferred my compatible iOS apps over, and there they sat as plain little circles or rounded squares, crowded in on one another. In particular, my Pixel 3a icons looked insubstantial, the display so cramped that several app names ended in ellipses (i.e., Google P...). Bad aesthetics didn't exactly make me enthusiastic about the transition. Before iOS 14, iPhone users happily lived with the same aesthetics and similar UI for years. They may care more about Apple apps than customization. For regular Android users this is a trivial issue: just reconfigure your settings to make the apps more accessible or prettier, right? You'd be surprised how many longtime iPhone users, myself included, aren't used to changing anything more drastic than the wallpaper. Apple designs may have followed the "think different" motto in the past; but most Apple users fully expect their hardware and software to retain a particular style for years at a time with only incremental changes. Customization was a foreign concept before iOS 14. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more When Apple's new OS, App Library, and widgets came out, my future colleagues argued that iOS 14 was a better version of Android 11. I can only speak to the Apple side of things, but I personally wasn't quite as impressed. Yes, the widgets are especially handy and a huge step up for Apple's UI. Yet the App Library relies on the same folders as before, just auto-organized. To me, iOS folders are like garages stuffed with stacks of old tools you hold onto and use once in a blue moon — not where you keep the daily apps you actually need. Besides that, the apps themselves are still their usual square selves. I was open to a new experience, even if I was used to Apple's style. Then I found out about Android launchers: Android theming had been almost completely off my radar until that moment, and every friend with an iPhone I asked didn't know it was an option either. I fell eagerly down a rabbit hole of launchers, icon packs, and custom KWGT widgets, tools that made playing with phone settings appealing instead of a chore. Customization is undoubtedly one of the high points for Google in the iOS vs Android battle. Launching my creative side

As an easy starting point, I looked through AC's best Android launchers list and applied them one by one to my home screen. My immediate, unexpected favorite was Microsoft Launcher, thanks in part to its multi-level dock but mostly because of its scrollable widgets page. Being able to scroll through previews of all my favorite apps, instead of having to swipe through different pages or open and load multiple apps, is a genuinely cool feature that I only wish Apple and Google would copy. With other launchers, it was a mixed bag as a new user. I'm certain that Nova Launcher and Action Launcher are some of the most popular tools for a reason, but they both can be overwhelming for an iOS user that's still figuring out which way to swipe to open a menu, or how to even find the elusive App drawer! I found myself preferring launchers like Niagara Launcher that have an immediate impact without much user setup. Yes, I know that's my casual iOS self talking, but I'm trying to ease into things! Android users probably take launchers and icon packs as a given, but they're a revelation for a formerly complacent iPhone user. Android icon packs are also something that you likely take for granted, but were a huge gust of fresh air for me. There may be iOS icon packs now, but they're mostly so expensive that you can't easily switch between different packs based on your mood. I'm currently on a minimalist kick with Whicons, but I switch to Crayon Icon, Mellow Dark, or a couple other fun options depending on which wallpaper I'm using. I also downloaded KWGT presets through KWGT Pro. I'd read about talented Apple fans who'd created iOS 14-style KWGT widgets, and while I personally can just keep using my iPhone if I wanted that, I was very intrigued by the idea of creating custom widgets. I have some coding and design background that I thought could be put to good use, and wanted to try pulling information from apps like Goodreads that didn't have official widgets.