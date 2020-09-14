What you need to know
- Listings for new Surface Duo bumper colors have appeared at Best Buy.
- The listings point to new Ember, Ice Blue, and Graphite colors.
- They're shown as "sold out" right now and there's no release date available.
- Surface Duo is now available starting at $1,400.
If you snatched up a Surface Duo, it looks like you'll soon be able to kit it out in some new accent colors. While the Surface Duo comes with a "Glacier" bumper in the box to protect its edges, we've seen other bumper colors pop up in Microsoft's promotional material for the device. Now, listings for those additional bumpers have appeared at Best Buy, confirming you'll soon be able to snag one for yourself.
Initially spotted by Reddit user azn2coo, the new bumpers come in Ember, Ice Blue, and Graphite colors. The Ember and Ice Blue colors are hot red and pale blue hues, respectively. The Graphite color, meanwhile, is much more understated, approaching black.
The additional bumper cases will cost $40 each. Currently, there's no release date available, but we've heard Microsoft may be aiming to launch the additional bumpers in late September. Their appearance in listings at Best Buy appears to lend additional credence to that timing.
In the meantime, Surface Duo is available to purchase now at Microsoft, AT&T, and Best Buy starting at $1,400. Once the new colors launch, they'll make the bumper one of the best Surface Duo cases you can get your hands on if you want a pop of additional color.
Double the fun
Microsoft Surface Duo
Two screens are better than one
Microsoft delves into the future of foldables with an ambitious dual-screen device, featuring two ultra-thin 5.6-inch AMOLED displays bound by a 360-degree hinge. This pocketable inking-enabled Android smartphone marks the latest in the Surface lineup, geared for mobile productivity.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
LG Wing 5G is a dual-screen phone with a unique design, mid-range specs
LG Wing 5G is one of the most interesting Android smartphones released so far in 2020. It comes with a 6.8-inch OLED main display, which can rotate 90 clockwise 90 degrees to reveal a 3.9-inch secondary display.
Are you still liking the Galaxy Note 20?
It's been almost a month since the Note 20 came out. Now that you've had the phone for a little bit, how are you still liking it?
Why the Galaxy Fit 2 looks like the fitness tracker of my dreams
Fitness trackers and fitness smartwatches are quickly moving towards bold new features and ways of monitoring your health. The Galaxy Fit 2 doesn't do any of those things, but as a trusty and reliable fitness band, it looks kind of perfect.
Here are the best screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus
Have you picked up one of the brand spanking new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablets? If so, don't forget to grab a screen protector for it to prevent the screen from cracks and scratches, not to mention rid it of fingerprints and smudges.