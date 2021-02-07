We made it through all the ups and downs of the 2020 NFL season and now the big game is finally here. You can watch the 2021 Super Bowl from several sources, but the streaming service FuboTV is one of your best bets come February 7th. Here's what you need to know.

This year Super Bowl LV is on CBS, making it extremely easy to watch for most people. However, not everyone has cable TV or an antenna, yet they still want to have some sort of Super Bowl viewing party. If that's you, FuboTV is a great option that will let you stream it without cable or wires of any kind.

For starters, here's how to watch Super Bowl 2021 live from anywhere, with more details on FuboTV specifically below.

What is FuboTV?

Are you not quite sure what FuboTV is or how it works? Well, that's what we're here for. Just like YouTube TV, Netflix or Hulu, FuboTV is a TV streaming service that works over the internet. Once you subscribe, you can stream live TV, on-demand shows, not to mention watch and rent movies.

Then, what makes it a great service is FuboTV focuses on sports more than most of its competition. As a result, you'll get NFL, NBA, MLB, and much more from a subscription. They have all the sports one would ever want, shows for the kids, and more channels for the whole family.

Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Did you catch that? If you're only here for the Super Bowl and its commercials, get the entire show for free with a 7-day trial.