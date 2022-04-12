YouTube TV content now shows up in the entire TiVo Stream 4K experience

What you need to know

The TiVo Stream 4K has gained full integration with YouTube TV.

YouTube TV's content will now appear in the streaming device's guide, browse, and search screens.

TiVo Stream 4K owners can access more than 85 channels from YouTube TV.

The TiVo Stream 4K is one of the best Android TV boxes (opens in new tab) out there, and it has gained a new expansion through full integration with YouTube TV (opens in new tab) to give users access to more than 85 TV networks.

TiVo aims to bolster its live TV content offering through the new integration, which expands the number of existing streaming services and channels available on the dongle.

"As TiVo’s business has evolved from pioneering digital video recording to streaming products and services, our success has been grounded in understanding consumer preferences and delivering exactly what consumers want,” said Ben Maughan, general manager of TiVo's Stream platform. "The highly requested YouTube TV addition represents the largest content-related integration update since the launch of TiVo Stream 4K."

The company noted that the YouTube TV integration with the Stream 4K (opens in new tab) is the first of its kind.

TiVo Stream 4K with full YouTube TV integration (Image credit: TiVo)

As a result, Stream 4K owners now have access to more than 85 channels from YouTube TV, including national broadcast networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. It also offers sports and news channels such as ESPN, NFL Network, and PBS.

Content from these channels will now appear in three areas of the Stream OS experience. This means the platform's guide functionality now adds live TV offerings from YouTube. Users can also browse live or upcoming YouTube TV programs and use Stream 4K's voice and text search to find content.

"Providing consumers with an integrated experience that includes premier live TV with a partner like YouTube TV is a significant step to becoming a leading streaming platform in the market," Maughan added.

That said, the partnership isn't unprecedented. Last year, Google gave away free Stream 4K and Chromecast with Google TV devices (opens in new tab) to select subscribers in the wake of its dispute with Roku (opens in new tab).

While both companies settled their dispute late last year (opens in new tab), making YouTube TV available on other streaming platforms is certainly a step in the right direction.