UFC 275 live stream PPV guide: how to watch Teixeira vs Prochazka online

If you're on the hunt for the best way to watch the UFC 275 live stream, we've got you covered. The main card event begins at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST tonight (June 11th), with the early prelims kicking off around 6:30pm ET.

Most of the buzz surrounding UFC 275 comes from the main event match between experienced fighter Glover Teixeira and promising up-and-comer Jiří Procházka. Teixeira is nearly fourteen years older than his opponent. Those extra years of experience could prove to be an advantage over the younger fighter, but Procházka stands to make history by being the first Czech fighter to win a UFC title, so the pressure is on.

Another significant match occurring tonight is the UFC Women's Flyweight Championship bout between Taila Santos and reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko, who stands to set the record for most consecutive title matches by a female fighter if she wins.

UFC 275 live stream options

As usual, paying for PPV through a streaming service like ESPN Plus will be your best bet if you're in the United States, while fight fans in the UK and Australia will need to use a service like BT Sport or Kayo to catch all the action live. We'll share more streaming info and some relevant links below. No matter which championship fight you're tuning in to see, UFC 275 is sure to be a night to remember. Here's how you can stream the event from wherever you are.

How to watch UFC 275 in the USA

(opens in new tab) UFC 275 on ESPN Plus | Starting at $75 (opens in new tab) American fight fans can watch UFC 275 live via pay-per-view through the sports-oriented streaming service ESPN Plus. Just buying tonight's event will cost you $74.99, but we recommend paying a little extra to get both live stream access to the fight and a year's subscription to ESPN Plus for $99.98. That's only about $25 more, and you'll be able to watch UFC 275 and get access to thousands of hours of new and old sports entertainment for an entire year. Either way, the main card starts tonight at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How to watch UFC 275 in the UK

(opens in new tab) UFC 275 on BT Sport | Starting at £25/month (opens in new tab) If you're dedicated enough to stay up until 3am BST (or around 5:30am BST for the Teixeira vs Procházka match), the best way to catch all the action of UFC 275 is through BT Sport. The monthly pass only costs £25 and comes with a full 30 days of sports entertainment, including all things UFC.

How to watch UFC 275 in Australia

(opens in new tab) UFC 275 on Kayo Sport | AUD$54.95 (opens in new tab) As with all UFC events, fight fans down under can simply pay AUD$54.95 to gain PPV access to Teixeira vs Procházka via the Aussie streaming service Kayo Sport. The main card event is scheduled to start at 12pm AEST on Sunday.

For fans in the United States, ESPN Plus is the exclusive streaming home for all things UFC. If you're still interested in the service after the dust clears this evening, go take a look at our ESPN Plus guide to learn more.