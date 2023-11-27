The best portable projector is just $479 for Cyber Monday — but you'll need to act now

If you've searched for portable projectors, you would have come across XGIMI. The Chinese manufacturer gained a lot of momentum over the last four years on the back of its portable projectors, selling over 4 million units globally. The MoGo 2 Pro is the latest version of its budget portable projector, and it has all the features you need: dual 8W drivers, a bright protection that goes up to 400 lumens, autofocus and auto keystone correction, and Android TV 11 out of the box.

I used the MoGo 2 Pro back when it launched at the start of the year, and called it the best portable projector around. It debuted for $599, but for Cyber Monday, XGIMI is selling it at just $479, making this a standout deal.

XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro Android TV Portable Projector: $599 $479 at Amazon The MoGo 2 Pro is the best portable projector around, and it delivers terrific image quality, great onboard sound, and Android TV 11.

The best part of the MoGo 2 Pro is the image quality; while 400 lumens may not seem like a lot, it is more than adequate for use at night, and even in situations where there's ambient light, you get a viewable image. The picture quality is outstanding for a portable projector, and you get a lot of customizability in this area.

And with Android TV 11 under the hood, you have full access to the Play Store and can install your favorite streaming services — barring Netflix. There's still no Netflix on XGIMI devices, and while there's now a workaround that does a decent enough job, it isn't as straightforward as installing the service from the Play Store.

The onboard sound is also astonishingly good, and it is sufficient if you're just looking to stream a movie in the backyard. The portability is another area where the MoGo 2 Pro scores highly — this is a projector that you can take anywhere. There's no built-in battery on this model, but it charges over USB-C, so what I do is just connect it to a power bank and play movies that way. Any 65W power bank will do, and if you're eyeing this projector, I recommend the UGREEN's $59 100W 20000mAh power bank.

The MoGo 2 Pro was a good value at $599, but it is a steal at just $479. The deal is only valid until the end of the day, so if you like what you see, you'll need to act now.