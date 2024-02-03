Your Samsung smart TV is losing Google Assistant in a few weeks

What you need to know

Samsung's updated support page states Google Assistant will disappear from its smart TVs on March 1, 2024.

Many of Samsung's 8K and 4K QLED models and others from 2020 to 2022 will no longer have the Assistant.

Google recently announced seventeen features its removing from Assistant as it prepares to integrate it with Bard.

Several of Samsung's smart TVs are preparing to go on without Google Assistant, according to an updated support page (via SamMobile). Per Samsung, "due to a change in Google policy," its AI Assistant will no longer be available on any of its smart TVs beginning March 1, 2024. The full details of this policy change weren't explicitly detailed.

However, Samsung smart TV owners will have to part ways with Google Assistant on the following sets:

All 2022 Smart TV models

All 2021 Smart TV models

2020 8K and 4K QLED TVs

2020 Crystal UHD TVs

2020 Lifestyle TVs (Frame, Serif, Terrace, and Sero)

Samsung shifted to offering alternative AI assistant options that consumers can use. The first is the SmartThings app, which allows users to control what's going on with their TV through their Android phone. Samsung also brought Matter support to SmartThings, preparing it for a wider array of devices users can control on a whim.

Similarly, Samsung's AI assistant, Bixby, is still alive and well on its smart TVs — and Galaxy phones. The company states users can speak to the AI when using their television instead of fumbling for a physical remote to do their bidding. Lastly, Amazon's AI Alexa is stated to be available on Samsung's TVs, ranging from 2020 models to 2023, but you'll have to set it up.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google removing its Assistant from Samsung's smart TVs seems like it fits with the company's recently announced wave of removed features. In January, the company stated seventeen Assistant features would go away ahead of its integration with Bard. Google stated the features were "under-utilized," though their disappearance will likely strike a blow to those who did use them.

One such feature to leave is the ability to set or use media alarms, music alarms, or radio alarms on Google Assistant-enabled devices. Using your voice to send an email, video, or audio message will also disappear. Moreover, Google Assistant will part ways from the Google search bar widget as a result of these changes.