Samsung jazzes up Bixby's look with cool animations

Samsung has quietly refreshed Bixby's user interface with a low-key update, aligning it smoothly with the One UI design language.

Bixby's latest version, 3.3.53.16, introduces a chic makeover featuring new animations and a refined color scheme. The stylish new transformation includes a fresh UI design showcasing a sophisticated palette of deep and light blues mixed with hints of purple, as spotted by SamMobile.

The orb flaunts an eye-catching liquid animation, making it a visual delight compared to its dated predecessor. When summoned, the orb now elegantly emerges with ocean-like waves. This aesthetic makeover is now accessible to users who've updated from the Samsung Galaxy Store.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

The latest update is a strong indication that Bixby lives on despite speculations about its demise. The main takeaway here is that it's still holding its ground even after signals of its potential exit in One UI 5.

Its subtle yet stylish update arrives a few weeks after the Samsung Galaxy S24 debut. The revamped Bixby UI is currently making its way to devices running One UI 6.0 or above, including not only smartphones but also Galaxy Tab devices.

On Samsung's tablets, for instance, the Bixby orb shows up in the bottom-right corner, adding a touch of sophistication to the summoning experience.

While the update primarily focuses on enhancing Bixby's visual appeal with a sleeker look, it doesn't alter its core functionality. A video demonstration, courtesy of Mishaal Rahman, showcases the new aesthetic in action, perhaps serving as a subtle reminder that Bixby is still in the game, albeit with a more refined appearance.