Samsung brings the fight to Prime Day with $700 OFF The Frame TV — plus get a FREE soundbar, because why not?

Samsung's anti-Prime Day sale ends at midnight tonight, which means you only have a few hours to take advantage of the best 4K TV deals before they're gone for good. From OLEDs and projectors to foldable phones, Samsung is dropping prices on almost all of its best tech during the flash sale, but one deal in particular has caught my eye this morning.

Please direct your attention to this Samsung deal that carves a whopping $700 off the 75-inch The Frame TV, a sleek entertainment powerhouse that doubles as a work of art in your home. As if the savings alone weren't enough to justify your purchase, Samsung is also throwing in a FREE S-Series Dolby Atmos soundbar with the TV, an additional value of $349.99.

$700 off AND free Dolby Atmos soundbar? I'm in.

Samsung 75" The Frame 4K QLED TV: $2,999.99 $2,299.99, plus FREE S-Series Dolby Atmos HW-S61D Soundbar at Samsung Amazon's Big Deal Days sale has displayed a bunch of great discounts over the past two days, but if you're interested in The Frame series of smart TVs, Samsung is the one to choose. Just like Amazon, the iconic tech company is selling the 75-inch model with a $700 discount, but Samsung is also challenging its rival by throwing in a FREE S-Series Dolby Atmos soundbar (a $349.99 value). The deal ends at midnight tonight, so don't wait too long if you're interested!

The Frame boasts stunning 4K QLED picture with Samsung's AI-powered Quantum Processor 4K, but the main selling point here is the TV's ability to double as a lovely work of art in your home. The sleek display features an anti-glare matte finish with a slim construction that hangs flush against your wall, plus you get to customize the bezel so The Frame matches the decor of your home.

If you want an Android TV that offers peak, cinema-quality entertainment without interfering with the style of your living room, then The Frame is pretty groundbreaking. $700 off the 75-inch set was already a good deal, but with a free soundbar thrown into the mix, it's truly unmissable.