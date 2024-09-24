A faster, powerful $99 Roku Ultra 2024 streamer arrives alongside a user-first OS update

What you need to know

The new Roku Ultra (2024) launched today (Sept 24) with a few notable upgrades over other models, like Wi-Fi 6 and a more powerful CPU with a 30% speed boost.

The box's launch is paired with the second edition of the Voice Remote Pro, which feature a new "Guide" button.

The Roku Ultra 2024 is available today for $99.

Following its Summit, Roku detailed OS 14, the new Kids & Family zone, additional voice commands, and more.

What's next for Roku is another Ultra-level streaming box with upgrades on speed and performance.

On Tuesday, the Roku Ultra 2024 debuts as the next step up from previous versions. According to a press release, Roku states its new Ultra streaming box resulted from customer feedback over the past few years. As such, the 2024 Ultra features a more powerful CPU that boosts its speed by 30% over the company's other models.

HDMI 2.1 aids the Roku Ultra in "seamless transitions" between sources, thanks to QMS (Quick Media Switching). Additionally, the box supports 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

The Roku Ultra also picks up Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for improved connectivity, although we would've liked to see Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7. Still, this support helps the box with faster Wi-Fi performance compared to the previous model, with better handling of "congested networks." However, the option to pop in an ethernet cable is still there.

(Image credit: Roku)

The remote for the 2024 Roku Ultra features a new "Guide" button, which lets users access Roku's extensive list of Live TV channels for free content. The company also highlights a Quick Launch button that allows users to jump into their "favorite" shortcuts, such as apps, voice commands, or captions.

Other aspects of the Remote Pro you've become accustomed to, like the hands-free voice option, lost remote feature, rechargeability via USB-C, and more, appear once more.

Another notable feature is the integration of Roku Ultra with your smart home devices. The post says users can receive doorbell notifications via the Roku Doorbell Camera. Of course, there is an assortment of smart home devices straight from Roku's kitchen that you can grab and pair seamlessly. Elsewhere, Roku is bringing its "Headphone mode" to wireless users. The company states users can now pair a device and listen to their content via Bluetooth.

The Roku Ultra (2024) is available today (Sept 24) in the U.S. for $99. Consumers in Canada can also find it today; however, the company adds that other major retailers will place it on the shelves "in the coming weeks."

(Image credit: Roku)

If you're not grabbing the latest Roku Ultra, don't worry. The company also detailed a major OS update during its Developer Summit. Roku OS 14 kicks off with a new "Kinds & Family Zone." This library is said to contain a plethora of content, reaching 50,000 titles pulled from popular streaming apps and platforms. Focusing on your children, the new zone delivers suggestions for movies based on age, genre, and series.

Voice commands are being upgraded to work for more sources other than searching for shows. Roku states your remote will soon understand commands for accessing your settings. The company gave the example of saying "customize my home screen" as a command one could give the streaming box. Roku Voice is also said to work for wallpapers, system language, guest mode, and more.

The Roku Mobile app sneaks into this OS update. The "remote overlay" lets users access trending content quickly with this update. Roku states users will soon find the overlay at the bottom of their digital remote, and interacting with it will showcase personalized recommendations, categories, shortcuts for apps, and more.

IMDb ratings are also finding their way onto the app, just in case you're looking to dive a little deeper.

While Roku highlights OS 14 today, the release notes state it will hit streaming boxes and TV models "in the coming months."

Meet the new Roku Ultra | Model 4850 (2024) - YouTube Watch On