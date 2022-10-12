Roku Smart Home introduces an array of cameras, lights, and plugs

What you need to know

Roku Smart Home, the latest line from the streaming company, has been announced.

Roku’s latest line of products includes flood lights, smart bulbs, light strips, cameras, video doorbell and chime, and more.

Roku Smart Home cameras start below $27 with online availability on October 12 on Roku.com and Walmart.com exclusively.

Consumers can purchase the new line in-store on October 17.

Roku has now launched its own line of smart home products which include Floodlight Camera, Indoor and Outdoor Cameras, Indoor Camera 360-degrees, Video Doorbell and Chime, Smart bulbs (white and color), Smart Light strips, and Indoor and Outdoor plugs.

Most people commonly know Roku for its business in the streaming industry offering its own array of dongles and TVs. The company states that Roku Smart Home is a “natural extension that brings the value, choice, and ease of use that consumers have come to love from Roku to the connected home.”

This new array of smart home devices will come with Roku TV OS integration. Users with Roku on their TVs will have the ability to see who is at their door if they have a video doorbell while watching their shows or a movie. Roku’s voice remote can also be used to bring up your camera feeds. Roku states that its smart home series will be compatible with third-party voice recognition along with Roku Voice.

Roku has also partnered with Wyze to bring its new smart home series. With Wyze, Roku is providing an easy path for its consumers to connect their smart home devices and enjoy the experience it can offer. The Roku Smart Home series features two-factor authentication, user data encryption, secure boot, and other security protocols for your safety and privacy. Roku’s inaugural line of smart home products has also received ioXT Alliance certification which is the global standard for IoT security.

The Roku Smart Home line of products will be available exclusively through Walmart as a way of continuously providing customers with technology that simplifies and enhances their everyday lives at a low price.

With that, Roku Smart Home cameras start below $27 with the full series of products offering choice and value to customers. This new series launch welcomes the Roku Smart Home app for Android and iOS along with a camera subscription plan that comes with cloud video recording history, smart alerts, package delivery notifications, and more. Roku Smart Home products can be purchased online at Roku.com or Walmart.com beginning today. Those looking to grab these new smart home devices in-store personally at Walmart can do so beginning October 17.