Peacock just got more expensive — what subscribers need to know

What you need to know

Peacock is raising prices on all of its streaming plans.

This marks the first time that the NBC streaming service has increased prices since its 2020 launch.

Subscribers should have received an email with details about the price hike.

Since it first launched back in 2020, NBC's Peacock TV has been one of the most affordable streaming services around, bringing over 80,000 hours of content to millions of subscribers across the United States.

Earlier this week, however, Peacock announced that it would be increasing prices on all of their monthly and annual plans, which is an unfortunate first for the streaming service. Starting at midnight ET on Monday, July 17th, the price of the ad-supported Peacock Premium plan has jumped from $4.99 to $5.99 per month, while the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus has risen by $2 monthly, to $11.99 per month.

If you try to save some cash by paying yearly, you'll find that Peacock's annual subscription price has jumped from $49.99 to $59.99 for the Premium plan and from $99.99 to $119.99 for Premium Plus.

If you're already a paid subscriber, the price increase will go into effect on or after August 17th. That means you have another full month of streaming before you need to pay for Peacock at the increased rate.

Looking to change or cancel your subscription in light of this news? You can do so by logging into your account at Peacocktv.com, selecting Plans & Payments, and following the instructions found in the Change or Cancel Plan section.

How do Peacock's prices compare to other streaming services?

Although no one is happy about this price hike, it's worth considering how Peacock's prices compare to the competition. For example, even at $5.99 per month, Peacock's ad-supported Premium plan is one dollar cheaper than Netflix's comparable Standard with Ads plan, while the ad-free Premium Plus tier is a full $3.50 cheaper than ad-free Standard.

In fact, this price hike places Peacock right alongside the likes of Paramount Plus, and it could be argued that the former has better content. Peacock boasts titles from across the vast NBC catalog, including shows like 'The Office', 'New Girl', and 'Parks and Recreation', plus you get newer series like 'Yellowstone', blockbuster films, live sports, and original series. There's a ton of great stuff to watch, you just need to decide if it's worth the cost.