Our favorite Android smart TV is currently cheaper than it's ever been at Amazon

We're nearing peak Black Friday deals season, which means all of our favorite retailers are offering some historic low prices on tech. For example, you can head over to Amazon and get a whopping $500 off (opens in new tab) the 55-inch Hisense U8H, a surprising deal that brings the top-rated smart TV to its lowest price ever.

Just in case you're unfamiliar with this titan of entertainment, let us fill you in. When compiling our list of the best Android TVs that money can buy, we chose the Hisense U8H as the overall best option for most people. The smart TV boasts nearly invisible bezels and produces stunning picture thanks to mini-LED panels and 4K ULED technology. You'll also get a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI ports, plus Dolby Vision/Atmos and an intelligent gaming mode that delivers a seriously next-level gaming experience when paired with a console like the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 55" U8H smart TV: $1,099.99 $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We chose it as our number-one favorite Android TV, and now you can get your very own 55-inch Hisense U8H for a whopping 45% off at Amazon, a discount that makes the TV cheaper than it's ever been. This smart TV features mini-LED panels with 336 dimming zones so you get consistently vibrant color contrast. Pair that with Hisense's 4K ULED technology and 120Hz refresh rate and your TV will always look incredible, no matter what you're watching.

This Black Friday deal in question is only available for the 55-inch version of the Hisense U8H, but if that's your Goldilocks zone, this smart TV is going to be tough to beat, especially at this price point. It typically retails for $1,099.99, but you can currently pick it up from Amazon for a mere $599.99. That's a 45% discount!

