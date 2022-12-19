NVIDIA Shield TV is losing one of its best gaming features in 2023

What you need to know

NVIDIA has announced GameStream's end of service.

It is said to happen next year in mid-February via an update.

Shield device owners can still use an alternative Steam link to stream games.

NVIDIA has announced it is ending the GameStream service for Shield device owners. That includes Shield TV streaming boxes as well.

In a support page announcement last week, NVIDIA issued an end-of-service notification. It implies rolling out a planned update to the NVIDIA games app for Shield owners, which is slated to release in mid-February next year. Following the rollout, the GameStream feature would not be available in the app.

However, the current NVIDIA best streaming device owners can still utilize the GameStream until that time. As an alternative, Shield device owners can use Steam Link to stream games from their PC to Shield — as it is said to support 4K streaming to many devices, including PCs, Android phones, and tablets. According to the company, other services like NVIDIA Share would also work with Steam Link.

NVIDIA also suggests using GeForce NOW on Shield and Shield TV to stream PC games to their devices.

GameStream lets users stream PC games from the cloud in 4K at 60fps to devices like the NVIDIA Shield TV 4K.

NVIDIA says users can still skip the planned update and use GameStream as is, but it will only work for a certain period, which is still undisclosed. Regardless, it will no longer be supported and eventually stop working. That is because NVIDIA Games and GeForce Now will soon require an update to continue working following the planned update.

NVIDIA has not mentioned a specific reason for discontinuing the GameStream service, but users will undoubtedly be disappointed. The Shield TV models, including the devices from the previous generation, are among the best Android TV boxes available, thanks to NVIDIA's extensive support, so to see this service let go is quite unfortunate.