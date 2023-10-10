I've been a professional deal hunter for years, and these are the Android TVs I'd buy during Prime Day

Amazon's 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days sale event is in full swing, and among all the discounted smartphones, tablets, and wearables, I've noticed that there are a ton of Android TV deals on display as well. As someone who is admittedly a little obsessed with sharing the best tech discounts, I'd be remiss if I didn't take a few moments to show you some of the TV deals I've found so far.

From budget models under $100 to premium entertainment powerhouses, a selection of my favorite Prime Day TV deals (so far) can be found on this page. Keep in mind that, just like Prime Day, many of the best offers of Big Deal Days are exclusive to Prime members. I'll make a note whenever that's the case, but it may be a good time to sign up for Prime if you haven't already. After all, Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial, and you can cancel the subscription at any time with zero hassle. Without further ado, let's check out the best ways you can cheaply upgrade your home theater today.

Editor's picks

1. Insignia 32" Class F20 Series Fire TV: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon No, that isn't a typo. During Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon is slashing a jaw-dropping 43% off the 32-inch F20 Series Fire TV by Insignia. Sure, it's not the most feature-packed smart TV in the world, but it gives you instant access to all of your favorite streaming services in 720p HD, and most importantly, it costs less than $100. Price comparison: Best Buy - $79.99

2. Amazon 55" 4-Series UHD smart Fire TV: $519.99 $339.99 at Amazon If you want something a little bigger, you can save a hefty 35% if you buy this 4-Series Amazon Fire TV during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. This model delivers vibrant picture in 4K UHD resolution with HDR10 and HLG, plus you get four HDMI and six months of MGM Plus streaming for free. Price comparison: Best Buy - $339.99

3. Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED Smart Tizen TV: $2,599.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy Not one to shy away from a little competition, Best Buy has just launched a massive sitewide sale of their own, slashing prices on a ton of tech, including smartphones, tablets, and yes, smart TVs. Right now you can save a whopping $900 on this 65-inch Samsung Class S90C TV, an entertainment powerhouse that boasts AI-powered 4K upscaling, immersive Object Tracking Sound, and more. Amazon is selling this TV for a few bucks cheaper, but Best Buy will hook you up with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with your purchase. Price comparison: Amazon - $1,697.99

4. Hisense 65" Class U8 Series 4K UHD Google Smart TV: $1,399.99 $998 at Amazon If 65 inches is your Goldilocks zone for a TV, consider the U8 Series from Hisense. This TV uses a mini-LED panel and Hisense's proprietary "ULED" technology to boost color, contrast, and motion in real time so your favorite content always looks as vibrant and immersive as possible. Pair these specs with a 29% Prime Day discount, and you're looking at a pretty spectacular deal. Price comparison: Best Buy - $999

5. Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame TV: $1,497.99 $997.98 at Amazon Samsung's popular The Frame series was basically invented for people who want a premium smart TV experience without mounting a huge box that'll distract from the décor of their home. These elegant TVs are usually quite expensive, as well, which is why we're excited to see Amazon carve a massive 33% off the 55-inch model during Prime Big Deal Days. Price comparison: Best Buy - $999

6. GooDee 4K Smart Projector: $339.99 $169.98 at Amazon If you really want your home theater to stand out from the crowd, why not try a smart projector? This device lets you project content from your favorite streaming services inside or outside your home, and right now it's an excellent 50% off for all Prime members. There's even a coupon you can select for an additional $15 off. Price comparison: N/A

FAQ

What is Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days is basically Amazon's attempt at running a second Prime Day promotion in the middle of October. The retailer has been launching huge deals all day long, with a ton of lightning deals, Invite Only offers, and more. Most of these discounts are only available to Prime members, so if you haven't already, now would be a good time to sign up. The retailer is even offering 30-day trials to folks who join today, and you can cancel at any time with no penalty.

When does Prime Big Deal Days end?

The epic sitewide sale event began this morning at 3am EST and is set to run until tomorrow, October 11th, at 11:59 PDT.

This only gives you a little over a day to take advantage of all the Prime Day deals, so now's your chance to save. Don't forget that many of Amazon's biggest rivals will be launching epic sales of their own, so be prepared to compare prices (as we have above).